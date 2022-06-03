Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's Pleas To Attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Official Party

Although she isn’t used to rejection, Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson were reportedly rejected by Buckingham Palace this week after begging to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee official party, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that no doubt left the 41-year-old reality star and businesswoman reeling, Kim and Pete were promptly rejected by Buckingham Palace after pleading to attend the Queen’s star-studded official party celebrating and commemorating her Platinum Jubilee.