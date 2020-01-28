Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Scrawny’ Charlize Theron Wasting Away From Strict Diet & Torturous Exercise Regimen ‘People are beginning to worry she’s headed down a dangerous path,’ says a source.

Charlize Theron is wasting away and she has become a shell of her former self!

The star is looking incredibly “scrawny” these days and friends fear she’s taken drastic dieting and exercising to the extreme, an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“She’s known for putting herself through torture to get in shape for a role and she’s doing it during awards season too, but a lot of people in her circle are shocked by her skin-and-bones appearance,” said the source.

Theron, 44, has been nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, the movie based on the Fox News sexual harassment scandal.

Now some close to Theron worry she’s taking her preparations for the the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, too far.

“Her arms look like sticks and her legs have virtually no flesh on them,” said the insider, who revealed Theron “does a punishing workout every day and consumes nothing more than juices, salads and fruit.”

“Charlize clearly thinks she looks great but people are beginning to worry she’s headed down a dangerous path,’ added a source.

As Radar previously reported, Theron has admitted to taking things to the extreme in the past.

“I used to be like a wake and baker in my 20s,” Theron told Howard Stern last spring.

“Then something changed in my early 30s, and I was no fun on it anymore,” she noted. “I didn’t get paranoid, I just became a bore.”

“Like I didn’t want to talk,” she added, “I only wanted to eat; I just wanted to lie there; I just became so anti-social.”