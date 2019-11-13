Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Charlize Theron Considering 'Leaving Show Business Altogether' After String Of Home Invasions Almost 20 calls made to 911 from actress' mansion in recent years.

Charlize Theron fears for her safety after a relentless string of invasions at her Los Angeles property, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The Oscar-winning Monster actress, 44, lives with her mother, Gerda, and her two kids, Jackson, 8, and August, 4, on the lavish L.A. estate — where no fewer than 19 calls have been placed to 911 in recent years.

“Even though she has her family under one roof and her house is built like a fortress, Charlize is still terribly concerned that someone could breach the gated property again,” an insider told Radar.

The calls trace back to October 2010, when the A-lister’s assistant reported a burglary.

Two years later, cops logged a panicked caller saying there was “a man sitting on [the] doorstep” and she was “in fear.”

In 2015, a man was arrested after he arrived on Theron’s doorstep carrying flowers, and since then five additional incidents have triggered the house’s silent alarm.

“Charlize made her mom move in with her because she was so freaked out by the alarms and motion sensors going off,” revealed an insider, who said Charlize is so worried “she would consider leaving L.A. and show business altogether.”

Theron did not respond to a request for comment.