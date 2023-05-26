'If She Were a Democrat': Ron DeSantis Whines About Wife Casey Not Locking Down Fashion Mag Covers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis predicted that his wife, Casey, will be given the cold shoulder in the media due to her political beliefs just days after throwing his hat into the presidential race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 2024 hopeful said she should be given the same opportunities as spouses of other liberal candidates, insisting the only reason she won't be is due to bias in the industry.
"If she were a Democrat, she'd be on every fashion magazine … they would be making her to be the biggest deal," he said of his spouse, a survivor of breast cancer and proud mother of their three kids: Madison, Mason, and Mamie.
Back in 2021, Vogue, published by Conde Nast, was under fire for never once featuring a Republican first lady or elected official as its cover model since its conception in 1892.
Jill Biden, however, graced the cover for their August 2021 issue. Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama also secured their own covers.
Melania Trump, on the other hand, did get a brief moment in the sun with the February 2005 issue, which at the time, spotlighted her as "Donald Trump's new bride" but did not get a cover during her time as first lady.
It was claimed that Vogue did request to shoot photos with Melania after her husband won, but she reportedly declined when they wouldn't guarantee cover placement.
- Top DeSantis Aide Spars With Teenager Over Botox and Ukraine Hours After Disastrous 2024 Campaign Launch
- Failure to Launch: Megyn Kelly Slams Gov. Ron DeSantis' Awkward Presidential Kick-off Event, 'Not a Good Omen' for Campaign
- 2024 Hopeful Ron DeSantis Unleashes on Trump, Florida Gov. Questions 'What Happened' to Ex-Prez and Says Campaign Is Going the 'Wrong Direction'
RadarOnline.com should note the magazine has profiled first ladies from both parties within its pages. Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, and Nancy Reagan were among those featured.
Ron and Casey have been married for 13 years, and the couple exchanged their vows at Walt Disney World in 2009. He speculated that she won't get any star treatment in the fashion mags despite having qualities that "people look up to."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"But because we're conservative, we know that that's not what happens," he shared on the Mark Levin Show. "In reality, it will be the opposite, where they try to really attack."
DeSantis said the backlash Casey is facing is only because "she is an incredibly effective first lady."
The politician praised Casey's resilience and how she handled her health battle, mentioning that she also made "huge improvements to communities in Florida by helping underprivileged people." DeSantis said she "believes in the values of the country."