Anna Wintour Slammed For 'New Low': Vogue Trashed For 'Cringe-Inducing' Stormy Daniels Interview From 'Left-Leaning' Editrix
Vogue's Anna Wintour faced backlash after the magazine featured an interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels where she went into detail about her affair with former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On March 21, the fashion and style magazine's website featured a lengthy article titled "Stormy Daniels Isn't Backing Down." Vogue originally published the profile on August 28, 2018, when Daniels detailed her brief fling with the New York businessman in 2006.
The interview was also where she revealed the "hush money" she was paid to keep quiet about their affair.
Jacquelynn Powers Maurice of the New York Post released an opinion article bashing the magazine and its publisher for featuring the Daniels article on their website.
"Vogue's Diana Vreeland – Vogue's legendary' 70s-era editor – must be rolling over in her grave," Maurice wrote.
She called the article "Yet another rehash of what supposedly went down in that Nevada hotel room in 2006."
The writer believed that the publication seemed to be in "safe and stylish hands" when Wintour took over in 1988, but claimed that by the early 2000s, "celebrities became the new models" for the magazine.
"Clearly, the article on Daniels and Trump reflects Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's well-known left-leaning politics and her considerable financial support for candidates like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden," Maurice wrote.
"When it comes to good taste, both politicians and p**n stars should have nothing to do with fashion."
Vogue has featured a number of celebrities and politicians over the years, such as Kim Kardashian, former First Lady Michelle Obama, current Vice President Kamala Harris, and even Trump himself — although his wife, Melania Trump, who was a professional model, never made it on to the cover.
Online fashionistas attempted to protest the magazine in 2014 when they featured Kardashian with her at-the-time husband, Kanye West, with the hashtag #BoycottVogue trending on Twitter. Since then, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared solo on two covers in 2019 and 2022 respectfully.
"The last few years of Vogue's cover stars have been a mixed bag of cultural lightning rods," Maurice wrote. "Who's next? Meghan Markle? Let's hope not!"
Wintour has yet to respond to the opinion piece and is currently hard at work planning the 2023 Met Gala set to begin on May 1.
