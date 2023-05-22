Your tip
'She Took Advantage of The Situation': Donald Trump's Wife Melania Threatened to Renegotiate Prenup Amid Husband's Sexual Abuse Battle

By:

May 22 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump's humiliated wife, Melania, threatened to renegotiate their prenup after a civil court jury ordered the ex-president to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and battery over a 1996 sexual assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources snitched that Trump listened to her demands in order to save his 2024 White House run — and avoid a scandalous $3.2 billion divorce.

After Carroll went public with her tale, Trump branded her a liar — and the jury made him pay for that. Now, insiders spilled Donald's savvy Slovenian-born spouse threatened to pick his pocket, too, by making edits to the pair's prenup.

According to sources, the former first lady, 53, tried to fatten up her monthly allowance and bolster the inheritance of their 17-year-old son, Barron — and in return, she'd assist him on the campaign trail.

"This really was a take-it-or-leave-it situation," squealed one source. "Let's just say Melania was in no mood to negotiate with Donald — and he knew full well there was no chance he was returning to the Oval Office without her."

Tipsters tattled the scathing trial — in addition to being a black eye for the former POTUS — made Melania believe the price tag on the revamped arrangement she made 18 years ago should be significantly upped.

Sources had already claimed the couple had started a three-month trial separation and Melania had allegedly consulted divorce lawyers.

"She was going to summer in Europe with Barron and take the time to figure out her next steps regarding her marriage," whispered a mole. "But Donald was desperate and had to make a deal, so she took advantage of the situation."

It's also not the first time Melania parlayed support for her husband's political career into a more favorable prenup, shared a source. Spies claim the former cover girl tore up the couple's old document — and scored a much improved one — after agreeing to move from New York City's Trump Tower to the White House following her man's surprise victory in 2016.

"Remember, Melania didn't join Donald in Washington for five long months after his inauguration," gabbed the insider. "She used the situation well to her advantage back then — and saw no reason why she shouldn't do it again."

