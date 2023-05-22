'She Took Advantage of The Situation': Donald Trump's Wife Melania Threatened to Renegotiate Prenup Amid Husband's Sexual Abuse Battle

Donald Trump's humiliated wife, Melania, threatened to renegotiate their prenup after a civil court jury ordered the ex-president to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and battery over a 1996 sexual assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources snitched that Trump listened to her demands in order to save his 2024 White House run — and avoid a scandalous $3.2 billion divorce.