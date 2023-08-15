Trump’s Lawyer Confronts 'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy on-air Over Lack of Love for Ex-president: ‘I Got to Tell You’
Donald Trump’s lawyer had a tense moment with Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy after she called him out for his support of the ex-president declining in recent months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, attorney Alina Habba sat for a chat with Doocy and his cohosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt to talk about the latest indictment filed against her client.
During the sit-down, Habba spoke about Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis and her team. She brought up the fact that a copy of an indictment was accidentally posted on the court website hours before the grand jury had voted on it — only to be deleted minutes later.
Habba called it a “clerical error” that was a “due process violation.” She questioned why the DA had a sample copy of an indictment before all the witnesses even spoke.
Trump’s lawyer said she believed the DA planned to file the indictment on Tuesday but had “panicked” and rushed it late at night. Habba accused Willis and her team of doing this because of the mistake on the court website.
She later pointed out that Willis launched her campaign website later this week, attempting to push the narrative the DA filed the case in an effort to promote herself.
Doocy then interjected, “I’ve heard from a lot of legal analysts, and they say what is different about this case than the federal cases is Georgia has laws that are specifically tailored to election interference and things like that.”
“Andy McCarthy, a Fox News contributor, and also, he wrote an op-ed in the New York Post, he said that the Georgia indictment is the most perilous threat to former President Trump. Does President Trump know that this is a perilous threat?” he asked.
Habba replied, “And we do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information.”
This led to Doocy asking, “What inside information?”
“The inside information, Steve,” she said before things got icy. “And you know, you used to love Trump… I got to tell you.”
Habba added, “This is something I’m not going to breach, right? I have confidentiality, and I have ethics, and I’m going to continue.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Doocy has been critical of Trump recently and even got into it with Kilmeade over the GOP's investigation into the Biden Family.