'Walking on Toothpicks': Donald Trump Mocks President Biden's 'Skinny Legs' and 'Terrible' Beach Pics During Scathing Tucker Carlson Interview
Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden’s “skinny legs” this week during a blistering interview with Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump’s scathing remarks against Biden came on Wednesday night as Trump’s Republican rivals battled it out on the stage of the first GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
According to the 77-year-old former president, Biden, 80, is “worse mentally than he is physically” and “physically [Biden] is not exactly a triathlete, or any kind of athlete.”
“You look at him, who can't walk through the helicopter, he walks, he can't lift his feet out of the grass, you know, it's only two inches at the White House,” Trump told Carlson.
Trump then attacked Biden’s “skinny legs” and criticized the current commander-in-chief for spending time at the beach when he should be working.
“You watch him and it looks like he's walking on toothpicks,” Trump ridiculed. “And then you see him on the beach where he can't lift a chair. You know, those chairs are meant to be light, right? Like two ounces.”
“I don't know what they're doing with the beach,” he continued. “You know, this beach has seemed to play a big role, but they love pictures of him on the beach. I think he looks terrible on the beach. He can't walk through the sand.”
Trump suggested that Biden should focus on “getting us out” of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine instead of spending so much time at the beach, and the embattled ex-president once again claimed that – if he were president – the current Russo-Ukrainian war “would have never started.”
“The beach doesn't represent what the president is supposed to be doing, he's supposed to be working,” he charged. “He's supposed to be getting us out of that horrible, horrible war that we're very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine.”
“You could do that,” Trump continued. “And you could do that very easily. I believe you could do that. I don't believe he could do it because he's just incompetent."
“If I were president, it would have never started.”
RadarOnline.com should note that, according to Daily Mail, Trump played approximately 261 rounds of golf during his sole term as president.
Meanwhile, the embattled ex-president also targeted his Republican rivals who were debating in Milwaukee at the same time as Trump’s interview with Carlson on Wednesday night.
According to Trump, the eight Republican candidates on the debate stage this week – such as Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and Chris Christie – “shouldn’t even be running for president.”
“And I'm saying, do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it's going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn't even be running for president?” he continued. “Should I be doing that?”
“And a network that isn't particularly friendly, frankly,” Trump added.