Trump Mugshot: CNN Reporter Tells Jake Tapper Ex-Prez's Team Strategically Planned Pose to Look 'Defiant'

Trump ultimately decided that he wanted to look "defiant," Treene shared while relaying a statement from his advisers. "And he chose purposefully not to smile."

"Now, of course, you can tell that the former president and his team are taking a lot of attention to this mugshot. They're sharing it. The former president just rejoined Twitter, also recently rebranded as X, to share that mugshot. And, I think, you can expect them to fundraise off of it, as they have fundraised off of fake mugshot, in the past."

"I think you're going to continue to see them try to monetize, off of this, and get as much media attention, as they can, from that mugshot," she explained, suggesting his team will use the image to help boost him in the polls as he continues to be the GOP frontrunner.