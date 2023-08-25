Trump Secretly Transferred Ownership of Mar-a-Lago to His Son Days Before Arrest
Donald Trump transferred the ownership of his Mar-a-Lago resort to his son just days before the ex-president was arrested in Georgia, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to online property records, the former president “sold” his Palm Beach, Florida property for $422,000,000 on August 4.
However, a deeper investigation into the Mar-a-Lago sale found that the 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach property was sold to a company called Mar-a-Lago, Inc.
The Express reported that the owner of Mar-a-Lago, Inc. – and its registered agent – is none other than 45-year-old Donald Trump Jr.
“I'm seeing some reports that Donald Trump may have turned over Mar-a-Lago ownership to a company owned by Donald Trump Jr. just a short time before surrendering to Fulton County authorities,” he wrote on Friday morning.
"The value of the property was set at 442 million dollars,” Weissmann continued. “Fraudulent transfer?”
Meanwhile, Zillow – the online real estate marketplace that listed Mar-a-Lago earlier this month – could not reveal details about who bought the Palm Beach property for $442,000,000 on August 4.
Zillow indicated that the Mar-a-Lago listing was legitimate, even though the property was not listed as “Mar-a-Lago” but rather “1100 S Ocean Boulevard.”
"The information we provide is public information gathered from county records,” the real estate marketplace company said, according to the Express. “Our parcel information, which outlines the lot on which a house sits, comes from various public sources, such as the county."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the apparent transfer of ownership of Mar-a-Lago from Trump to his son came just days before the ex-president was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on the evening of August 24.
Trump was forced to surrender himself to the authorities after he and 18 alleged co-conspirators were indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on August 14 for their suspected efforts to subvert the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
The already embattled ex-president was charged with 13 counts – including violating the state's RICO Act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.
Trump’s mugshot and fingerprints were taken upon his arrest on Thursday night, and sources reported that the billionaire ex-president covered the cost of his $200,000 bond by putting 10% toward it and working with a local Atlanta bonding company to cover the rest.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed a trial start date of October 23, although Trump’s defense team reportedly opposed that proposed date.