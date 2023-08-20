Jake Tapper Backpedals on Hunter Biden as CNN Makes Embarrassing 'Trump was Right, Biden was Wrong' Confession
Former CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent, Jake Tapper, has recently admitted that former President Donald Trump was right when he accused Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, of accepting substantial amounts of foreign money during the 2020 presidential debates, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During the 2020 debates, Biden firmly rejected these allegations, stating, "None of that is true."
Tapper, at the time, wasn't sure if Biden was "lying" or not. However, he has since revisited those exchanges and compared them to a recent report by Glenn Kessler, the chief fact-checker at The Washington Post, which concluded that Biden was indeed wrong.
Citing the report, Tapper said, "Kessler wrote, 'Hunter Biden reported nearly 2.4 million in income in 2017 and 2.2 million in income in 2018,' most of which came from Chinese or Ukrainian interests."
"This directly goes against what Joe Biden said in the debate in 2020 with Donald Trump. Take a listen."
By playing the footage of Trump's allegations and Biden's denial, Tapper has now acknowledged that Trump's claims about Hunter's business dealings were correct.
"So this is from two different debates, but, I mean, Trump was right. I mean, he did make a fortune from China and Joe Biden was wrong," Tapper told the panel.
"I don't know that he was lying about it. He might not have been told by Hunter, but this blind spot is a problem."
This admission shed new light on the controversy surrounding the President's son's involvement in foreign business affairs.
Despite Biden's constant denial of his son's alleged corrupt business practices during his presidential campaign, recent reports indicate that the President has been "very obsessed" with this topic and is highly sensitive to how it is portrayed in the media.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, President Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for his "lousy" question about Devon Archer's testimony, declaring he "never talked business" with his son Hunter but still believed that his son did "nothing wrong."
Doocy asked Biden point-blank with his microphone in hand on Wednesday. "There's this testimony now where one of your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what …, " he trailed off.
Biden got defensive and fired back, "I never talked business anybody, and I knew you'd have a lousy question."
The appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter's business dealings has been called a "debacle" for the Biden Justice Department, adding further significance to the allegations.
