Jake Tapper Backpedals on Hunter Biden as CNN Makes Embarrassing 'Trump was Right, Biden was Wrong' Confession

During the 2020 debates, Biden firmly rejected these allegations, stating, "None of that is true."

Tapper, at the time, wasn't sure if Biden was "lying" or not. However, he has since revisited those exchanges and compared them to a recent report by Glenn Kessler, the chief fact-checker at The Washington Post, which concluded that Biden was indeed wrong.

Citing the report, Tapper said, "Kessler wrote, 'Hunter Biden reported nearly 2.4 million in income in 2017 and 2.2 million in income in 2018,' most of which came from Chinese or Ukrainian interests."

"This directly goes against what Joe Biden said in the debate in 2020 with Donald Trump. Take a listen."