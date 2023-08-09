President Biden Snaps at Reporter, Declares He 'Never Talked Business' With Embattled Son Hunter After Devon Archer Testimony
President Joe Biden snapped at a Fox News reporter for his "lousy" question about Devon Archer's testimony, declaring he "never talked business" with son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Journalist Peter Doocy asked the burning question on many minds following an event in New Mexico and the commander-in-chief's speech about green energy initiatives.
The inquiry came in the wake of Archer's damning testimony to the House Oversight Committee last week that Biden had allegedly been on speakerphone around 20 times while Hunter was meeting with associates when he was serving as vice president.
Doocy asked Biden point-blank with his microphone in hand on Wednesday. "There's this testimony now where one of your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what …, " he trailed off.
A clearly frustrated Biden fired back, "I never talked business anybody, and I knew you'd have a lousy question."
"Well, what, why is that a lousy question?" Doocy asked, to which Biden replied, "Because it's not true."
Archer previously told lawmakers more about Hunter's involvement with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, alleging that Burisma brought Hunter onto its board to "intimidate" anyone who might try to interfere with the company "legally."
"I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the [Biden] brand attached to it," Archer claimed to Democratic House Rep. Dan Goldman, claiming it attributed to their longevity. "I think that's why it was able to survive as long as it did."
"Well, the capabilities to navigate D.C. that they were able to, you know, basically be in the news cycle," Archer continued. "And I think that preserved them."
Archer later spoke with former Fox News host-turned-Twitter sensation Tucker Carlson, confirming he never heard Biden actually discuss business during an interview.
"There was not business content in these conversations," Archer clarified to Carlson. "The idea of signals and influence — the prize is enough in speaking or hearing or knowing you have that proximity to power."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently shut down speculation about the matter, doubling down on Biden's denial of any involvement in late July.
"I've been asked this question a million times," Jean-Pierre insisted. "The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add."
RadarOnline.com should note this isn't the first time Doocy ticked off Biden.
Biden was heard calling the Fox News reporter "a stupid son of a b----" last year on a hot mic after Doocy asked Biden if inflation was a political liability for him.
His co-host Jesse Watters got a kick out of the viral moment, joking with his colleague at the time by stating, "I think the president's right. You are a stupid S.O.B."