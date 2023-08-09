President Biden Snaps at Reporter, Declares He 'Never Talked Business' With Embattled Son Hunter After Devon Archer Testimony

Journalist Peter Doocy asked the burning question on many minds following an event in New Mexico and the commander-in-chief's speech about green energy initiatives.

The inquiry came in the wake of Archer's damning testimony to the House Oversight Committee last week that Biden had allegedly been on speakerphone around 20 times while Hunter was meeting with associates when he was serving as vice president.

Doocy asked Biden point-blank with his microphone in hand on Wednesday. "There's this testimony now where one of your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what …, " he trailed off.

A clearly frustrated Biden fired back, "I never talked business anybody, and I knew you'd have a lousy question."