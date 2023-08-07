Ex-Stripper Claims Hunter Biden Has Always Been Second to Late Brother Beau: 'He's Kind of The Whipping Boy of the Family'
A past romantic fling of Hunter Biden revealed details on her relationship with the first son, claiming he's been the Biden family's "whipping boy," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Allie Kennedy, 35, a former exotic dancer, said she first met Hunter in 2017, and they were friends until 2019. Throughout their raunchy relationship, Kennedy claimed she witnessed first-hand Hunter's desperation for his father's approval.
Kennedy told the Daily Mail that Hunter was President Joe Biden's "whipping boy," claiming he was always second to his late brother Beau.
"I truly think that he's been lost since he was a little boy," Kennedy said of Hunter. "He’d say that he was the black sheep and he’d always been second to Beau."
Kennedy added that "Beau is the hero, the white knight."
After Beau died from cancer in 2015, Hunter spiraled into addiction. Hunter's past escapades with prostitutes, drugs, guns, and alleged shady overseas business deals became a constant source of contention that plagued his father's first presidential term.
Kennedy described Hunter as a "soft person" who crumbled after his brother's death. "I think everything fell apart for him," she stated.
"I've had very deep conversations with him," Kennedy said of her connection with Hunter. "He’s kind of the whipping boy of the family."
The former stripper added that she didn't think "[Hunter] was ever properly loved by his parents."
"I think for his father’s approval, he would do anything," Kennedy claimed of Hunter. "I think that’s how he was stupid enough to get tied into that Russia, China, Ukraine business. He just wanted his father’s approval and love."
While Kennedy was never privy to details on Hunter's business deals, which she said he never discussed with her, Kennedy claimed she witnessed his spending habits first-hand.
"I saw him hand out money like it was nothing. We would be driving down the street in Los Angeles and he would pull over and give a homeless man $100," Kennedy claimed.
Kennedy said she only had sex with Hunter once, towards the end of their relationship. Kennedy claimed she met Hunter after a girlfriend called her and said a "rich man" was offering $500 for a spray tan at a hotel, a service she was charging $60 for at the time.
Kennedy recalled showing up at the hotel at 9 PM and noted, "Now we know he was probably cracked out."
"I show up and it’s three girls in his room. I guess he was living in the hotel at this point," Kennedy explained. "I did the spray tan, he tipped me $500. And then he gave me an extra $300 to do the other girls. I was like, 'oh my god, I just made $800 in 20 minutes.' Of course I took his card."
While she acknowledged that Hunter allegedly smoked crack in front of her, Kennedy said, "I never noticed anything weird. He did a very good job of presenting himself to be a decent human."