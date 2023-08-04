New Corruption Scandal: Leaked Text Messages Given to FBI Showing Chinese Wanting Biden Family Name to Help Acquire U.S. Energy Assets
New text messages obtained by the FBI appeared to provide evidence that a Chinese energy conglomerate began pursuing a relationship with the Biden family in late 2015, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come as House Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in son Hunter’s overseas business deals, the FBI reportedly obtained messages tying the Bidens to CEFC China Energy.
The texts, which were first obtained by Just the News, were sent by Hunter's business partner, James Gilliar, to future partner Tony Bobulinski on Christmas Eve in 2015.
CEFC China Energy apparently hoped to leverage the Biden name to facilitate a controversial deal to buy up energy assets in the United States at the time.
"There will be a deal between one of the most prominent families from US and [China] constructed by me,” Gilliar stated in one text message. “I think this will then be a great addition to their portfolios as it will give them a profile base in NYC, then LA, etc.”
“For me it's a no brainer but culturally they are different, but smart so let’s see,” Gilliar continued. “Any entry ticket is small for them. Easier and better demographic than Arabs who are little anti US after trump.”
The text messages revealed that China saw the Biden family name and influence as key to their plans, and the texts further confirmed the bombshell testimony given to Congress earlier this week by another of Hunter's business partners – Devon Archer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Archer claimed that the Bidens were viewed as a "brand" to help foreign clients seeking influence.
Meanwhile, the apparent courtship between CEFC and Hunter Biden appeared to begin in 2015 and progressed slowly over time.
While Hunter initially declined an invitation to dinner with CEFC representatives on December 6, 2015, he ultimately met with CEFC Executive Director Jianjun Zang later that month.
- Devon Archer Testimony: Hunter Biden Was Brought Onto Burisma Board So 'People Would Be Intimidated to Mess' With Ukrainian Gas Firm
- Two-Faced? Obama Warned Biden of Trump’s ‘Political Strengths’ at Secret White House Lunch — After Telling Fellow Dems the 80-year-old President is ‘Too Old to Win’
- Donald Trump Rages in Early Morning Rant Ahead of Federal Arraignment, Promises MAGA Supporters ‘It Will Be Our Time’ in 2024
By March 2016, discussions reportedly advanced enough that Hunter's partners drafted a memo for him to sign and send to CEFC.
Over the next two years, the Chinese energy deal would become infamous amid the Biden family scandals.
Hunter allegedly received a 3-carat diamond as a gift from CEFC's leader, Ye Jianming, and Joe Biden reportedly met with CEFC officials.
Emails from Bobulinski also referenced a deal involving "the big guy” – which was believed to be Joe – and a potential share of the deal for him. Hunter also once allegedly demanded payment from CEFC while suggesting that his father was present during the exchange.
Despite the lucrative payments and consulting fees received by the Biden family, none of the energy deals pursued by CEFC in the United States were ever disclosed.
Congressional investigators are still determining the total financial impact of the CEFC relationship on the Biden family, with estimates ranging as high as $7 million.
Recent court documents filed in Delaware as part of Hunter's ongoing legal troubles exposed additional alleged financial transactions between the embattled first son and CEFC – including a $664,000 payment from one Chinese deal and a $1 million legal retainer fee from another.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
House Republican James Comer, who serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, recently suggested that the new apparent evidence connecting Joe to Hunter’s overseas business dealings proves the president lied to the American public.
“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” Comer charged earlier this week.
“Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family.”