Devon Archer Testimony: Hunter Biden Was Brought Onto Burisma Board So 'People Would Be Intimidated to Mess' With Ukrainian Gas Firm
Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s best friend and former business partner, testified before lawmakers this week and revealed new information about Hunter's involvement with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to a transcript of Archer's deposition released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Archer testified that Burisma brought Hunter onto its board to “intimidate” anyone who might try to interfere with the company “legally.”
Archer’s claims directly contradicted President Joe Biden's repeated assertions that he never discussed business with his son.
The revelations have prompted House Republicans to consider launching an impeachment inquiry against the current president.
“I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the [Biden] brand attached to it,” Archer told Democratic House Rep. Dan Goldman during his testimony on Monday. “I think that’s why it was able to survive as long as it did.”
“Well, the capabilities to navigate D.C. that they were able to, you know, basically be in the news cycle,” Archer continued. “And I think that preserved them from a, you know, from a longevity standpoint.”
When House Rep. Goldman pressed Archer about how Hunter’s place on the board helped Burisma survive longer, Archer indicated it was because “people would be intimidated to mess” with the Ukrainian gas firm “legally” due to Hunter’s familial ties to his then-vice president father.
“Because people would be intimidated to mess with them,” Archer explained. “Legally.”
Meanwhile, Archer also testified that then-Vice President Biden met twice with his son's business partners at D.C.'s Café Milano – not just once as was previously reported.
The first meeting reportedly took place in the spring of 2014, while the second meeting took place in April 2015.
The dinners included influential figures such as Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi, former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, and former Kazakhstani Prime Minister Karim Massimov, according to Archer.
Archer also noted that Biden shook everyone's hand and engaged in casual conversation during the meals – creating concerns amongst House Republicans about potential conflicts of interest.
Archer further emphasized the value that Hunter brought to Burisma as part of the Biden family "brand."
He confirmed that Hunter frequently demonstrated his ability to phone his father and put him on speakerphone, showing clients his access to power in Washington, D.C.
The transcripts of Archer’s testimony released this week also shed light on Joe Biden's interactions with Hunter’s Chinese business partners.
Archer attested that then-Vice President Biden had coffee with Jonathan Li, the then-incoming CEO of Chinese state-backed investment fund BHR Partners, in 2013.
Hunter, who held a 10% stake in BHR, once allegedly put his father on speakerphone with Li while Hunter and Li were discussing business.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Archer’s Monday testimony pushed House Ways and Means Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) to call for further investigations into Hunter’s overseas business deals and President Biden’s alleged involvement therein.
“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” Comer charged on Monday.
The Republican congressman added, “Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family.”
