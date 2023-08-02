“The witness indicated that Hunter spoke to his father every day, and approximately 20 times over the course of a ten-year relationship, Hunter may have put his father on the phone with any number of different people, and they never once spoke about any business dealings,” House Rep. Dan Goldman told reporters after Archer’s testimony on Monday.

Meanwhile, committee chairman James Comer claimed that Archer’s testimony proved that President Biden lied when he insisted he never spoke to Hunter about certain overseas business dealings – something House Republicans have been investigating since they took control of Congress in January.

“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” Comer charged. “Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family.”