Hunter Biden and Wife Melissa 'Trashed' $25k-per-month Venice Beach Home and Skimped Out on $80k in Rent: Sources
Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, allegedly trashed the $25k-per-month California home they rented in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as President Joe Biden’s son remains under investigation for his overseas business dealings, a source close to the Venice Beach property’s owner – Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman – said Hunter and Melissa trashed the home beyond repair.
The source also claimed that the 53-year-old first son and his 37-year-old wife walked away from the property while they still owed Neman approximately $80k in rent.
“They were totally disrespectful of Jonathan and Leora’s property,” the source told Daily Mail.
“Melissa was rude and entitled,” the insider continued. “They destroyed the stereo equipment in the home and when someone came to fix it, they were uncooperative. They also left the place dirty.”
Hunter and Melissa ultimately moved out of the property in 2022 for a new pad in Malibu, at which point Neman unloaded the Venice Beach three-story home overlooking the Grand Canal for $3.94 million – nearly $1 million less than the $4.85 million the Sweetgreen co-founder purchased the house for in 2017.
Although Hunter allegedly owed Neman $80k for three months’ worth of rent, the restaurant chain CEO “decided not to take Hunter to court for the arrears.”
“It’s not that he needed the money and frankly it was embarrassing,” a source close to the Nemans told Daily Mail.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the allegations that Hunter and his wife trashed the Venice Beach home they rented in 2021 came just after Hunter’s business pal Devon Archer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday.
Archer reportedly testified that Hunter spoke to his father, President Biden, regularly while conducting business.
“The witness indicated that Hunter spoke to his father every day, and approximately 20 times over the course of a ten-year relationship, Hunter may have put his father on the phone with any number of different people, and they never once spoke about any business dealings,” House Rep. Dan Goldman told reporters after Archer’s testimony on Monday.
Meanwhile, committee chairman James Comer claimed that Archer’s testimony proved that President Biden lied when he insisted he never spoke to Hunter about certain overseas business dealings – something House Republicans have been investigating since they took control of Congress in January.
“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” Comer charged. “Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family.”