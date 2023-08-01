'I Have Seven Grandkids': President Joe Biden Acknowledges 4-year-old Granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts for First Time on Camera
President Joe Biden acknowledged his granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, for the first time on camera, RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Biden previously failed to acknowledge the four-year-old’s existence despite the fact she was born to his son, Hunter Biden, and Hunter’s ex-fling, Lunden Roberts, in August 2018.
But the 80-year-old commander-in-chief and First Lady Jill Biden finally spoke about Navy Joan on Monday while sitting for an interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty.
“I have seven grandkids, five of them old enough to talk on the phone,” Biden said in contrast to his previous claim that he only had six grandkids. “Every day I either text them or call them.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s remarks came shortly after the president acknowledged his four-year-old granddaughter in a statement to People on Friday.
“Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” President Biden said in a statement.
“This is not a political issue, it's a family matter,” he continued. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”
Biden also reportedly told Hunter that he wants to meet Navy "when the time is right.”
Biden’s remarks also came in clear contrast to comments he made just a few months ago during “Take Your Child to Work Day” at the White House in April. At that time, the president claimed he only had six grandchildren – ignoring Navy altogether.
"I have six grandchildren,” he told reporters at the time. “And I'm crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke. Matter of fact, I just got finished going through the calls."
Meanwhile, a source close to Biden said the president was “giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out” due to the “fairly contentious legal proceedings” between the pair.
"You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy's parents happening until just a few weeks ago," the source explained. "As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter's lead."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter and Lunden’s child support battle ended in June after years of fighting.
Hunter reportedly agreed to pay Lunden $5,000 per month in child support while a judge ruled that Navy Joan could not use the Biden last name.
Lunden first sued Hunter for paternity and child support of Navy Joan in 2019. A DNA test later confirmed President Biden’s son was the baby girl’s biological father.
The two parties then reached a deal regarding child support and custody in 2020. However, last year, Hunter asked the court to recalculate the amount.
A judge ultimately slashed Hunter’s initial $20,000 per month child support payments down to only $5,000.