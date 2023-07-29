President Joe Biden Wants to Meet Hunter's Daughter Navy 'When the Time is Right,' Acknowledging Her Existence for the First Time

According to the Daily Mail, President Biden addressed the recent settlement of a paternity case involving his seventh grandchild, who Hunter had with Lunden Roberts in 2019.

The 80-year-old grandfather said he and the first lady, Jill Biden, "only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

The president emphasized that the resolution of the case was a family matter and not a political issue, with the main focus being the best interests and privacy of all grandchildren involved.