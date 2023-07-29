President Joe Biden Wants to Meet Hunter's Daughter Navy 'When the Time is Right,' Acknowledging Her Existence for the First Time
President Joe Biden reportedly told his son Hunter that he wants to meet his four-year-old granddaughter, Navy Roberts, "when the time is right" after finally acknowledging her existence for the first time earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, President Biden addressed the recent settlement of a paternity case involving his seventh grandchild, who Hunter had with Lunden Roberts in 2019.
The 80-year-old grandfather said he and the first lady, Jill Biden, "only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."
The president emphasized that the resolution of the case was a family matter and not a political issue, with the main focus being the best interests and privacy of all grandchildren involved.
The settlement between Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden Roberts, was reached in an Arkansas court last month. Prior to this, Hunter had denied being the father of Navy.
The President's statement reiterated the commitment of Hunter and Lunden to foster a positive relationship for the sake of their daughter.
Republican presidential hopefuls have recently taken aim at President Biden, criticizing him for not publicly acknowledging Navy as one of his granddaughters.
In a speech on parental rights, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis challenged the President, stating, "Why don't you spend some time with your granddaughter in Arkansas, or at least recognize her existence before you start worrying about our kids?"
Addressing this criticism indirectly, President Biden's statement clarified that the involvement and decisions on matters regarding Navy were led by Hunter, as the child's parents.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in April, the President was told to "deliberately ignore" his son's love child.
On "Take Your Child to Work Day," Biden told reporters, "I have six grandchildren. And I'm crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke. Matter of fact, I just got finished going through the calls."
On Friday, July 28, one source told NBC News that the President and the First Lady "are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out."
"You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy's parents happening until just a few weeks ago," the source continued. "As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter's lead."
