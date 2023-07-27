Jill Biden’s ex-husband Bill Stevenson attacked the first lady’s current husband Joe and his ‘crime family,’ RadarOnline.com has learned. Stevenson, who was married to Jill from 1970 to 1975, appeared on Greg Kelly’s Newsmax show this week. During the chat, Jill’s ex said, “Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems.’ I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘Are you you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Newsmax

The host added, “Delaware is a small state. Joe Biden is like the prince of Delaware in a way, right? Very powerful. You think that he essentially ordered this?” Jill’s ex said he believed the president had done so. Stevenson said, “I not only think it, but I know it.”

Article continues below advertisement

He said he “could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it.” Kelly proceeded to compare the criminal charges against Stevenson and Hunter Biden’s ongoing criminal case over unpaid taxes.

Article continues below advertisement

The host pointed out Hunter was charged with two misdemeanor counts over $2.2 million in unpaid taxes while Stevenson was charged with two felonies over $8k in unpaid taxes. “It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump right now and that’s why I came to you,” Stevenson added. “He is doing the exact same thing.”

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

“I was on the wrong side of them and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another.” Stevenson claimed.

Source: MEGA

I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country. This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it,” Jill’s ex said.