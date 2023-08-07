Evidence Trail: GOP Lawmakers Question Whether Biden Compromised by Communist China Cash, Refused to Shoot Down Spy Balloon

As we previously reported, Hunter's plea deal fell apart and he pleaded "not guilty." Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, confirmed the president's son is still under federal investigation.

Hunter was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax to avoid time behind bars on a felony gun charge.

DailyMail.com has since obtained a cache of materials the Justice Department allegedly used as evidence to form their case against Hunter, including a "laundry list" of "potential foreign influence violations" including some in China, Russia, and Ukraine.