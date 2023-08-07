Evidence Trail: GOP Lawmakers Question Whether Biden Compromised by Communist China Cash, Refused to Shoot Down Spy Balloon
Court records pertaining to the Hunter Biden case contradict claims made by President Joe Biden, confirming the first son got millions himself from Chinese sources just in 2017 and 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Those funds came from a Chinese energy firm as well as legal payments from an executive convicted of bribery, court records showed after Hunter's plea deal unraveled.
As we previously reported, Hunter's plea deal fell apart and he pleaded "not guilty." Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, confirmed the president's son is still under federal investigation.
Hunter was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax to avoid time behind bars on a felony gun charge.
DailyMail.com has since obtained a cache of materials the Justice Department allegedly used as evidence to form their case against Hunter, including a "laundry list" of "potential foreign influence violations" including some in China, Russia, and Ukraine.
The prosecutor's evidence trail in Hunter's case now sheds new light on the circumstances after he acknowledged that he had been paid substantial sums in China.
Lawmakers said the size of the payments from communist China and Joe's "efforts to conceal them" have fueled questions about whether it motivated the commander-in-chief to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon or close the FBI's main Chinese counter-intelligence program, according to a bombshell report from Just The News.
Further, now some wonder if Biden "would be sympathetic to the concerns of other nations or individuals based on previous relationships," said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., a member of the House Oversight Committee. "And whether that is generally viewed as being compromised."
The description of Hunter's income in Exhibit 1 showed that in 2017 and 2018, Hunter Biden received approximately $4.9 million from confirmed foreign sources.
The Washington Post, however, did not find evidence that President Biden personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd (CEFC).
RadarOnline.com has learned the plea agreement had also stated that Hunter received $500,000 in compensation from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings in 2017. Hunter was given a board seat when his father was vice president.
In 2020, President Biden shut down accusations that Hunter or the family had received money from Chinese sources or that his son's business in Ukraine was improper.
"Nothing was unethical," he said. "With regard to Ukraine. We had this whole question about whether or not, because he was on the board, I later learned of Burisma, a company that somehow, I had done something wrong, yet every single solitary person, when he was going through his impeachment, testifying under oath, who work for him, said I did my job impeccably."
President Biden also defended Hunter amid the accusations, explaining, "My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. I have not had… the only guy who made money from China is this guy [Trump]."