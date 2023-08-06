Kiss and Tell: Ex-Stripper Says She Manipulated 'Low-Life' Hunter Biden — 'He was Like a Dog That I Dragged and Led On'
An ex-stripper who went by the stage name 'Kennedy' has come forward describing President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, as an easily manipulated "puppy dog" who was led around "by the nose" by bad people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 35-year-old admitted to fleecing Hunter for nearly $20,000 during their relationship from 2018 to 2019. This was the same period when the First Son allegedly used his father's clout to secure lucrative deals globally.
"He was like a dog that I dragged and led on," Kennedy revealed in a text exchange obtained by the New York Post. She also mentioned playing with him like a walking ATM, a common practice in the stripper industry.
These claims come just days after the First Son's business partner, Devon Archer, testified to the House Oversight Committee, revealing that Joe participated in meetings with business associates on multiple occasions.
Both Hunter and Archer served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, where the CEO, Mykola Zlochevsky, allegedly compared Hunter to a dog.
"Zlochevsky made some comment that although 'Hunter Biden was stupid, and his dog was smarter,' Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden [on the board] 'so everything will be okay,'" an FBI informant told the bureau in June 2020.
Kennedy claimed that she was able to manipulate Hunter without engaging in sexual activities because of her beauty and intelligence. She allegedly met him through a strip club, although she insisted they only had sex once with protection.
She also revealed that she left the stripping industry in 2016 to pursue a career as a professional tanner and attend beauty school.
While Kennedy initially admitted to trolling a researcher from the nonprofit investigative organization Marco Polo, she later accused him of unprofessional behavior and sexual harassment. The researcher denied these allegations.
Kennedy claimed to have run into Hunter by chance at her tanning salon after one of the girls from the strip club gave him her card. She said Hunter came to her salon for a spray tan and tipped her $500.
She insisted that her relationship with Biden was genuine and that she never slept with him for money.
Despite Kennedy's denial, texts and images found on Hunter's abandoned laptop suggest a more intimate relationship between them, including romantic evenings at NYC hotels.
Kennedy also revealed that she had met Hallie Biden, Hunter's sister-in-law, who dated him after the death of his brother, Beau. She stated that her connection to the Biden family was limited to providing spray tans and giving tanning products as gifts to Hunter's children.
