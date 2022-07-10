Fact-Checker Unable To Confirm Viral Abortion Story Surrounding 10-Year-Old Sexual Assault Victim, Calls Report 'Very Difficult' To Verify

"This isn't some imagined horror," Biden said in a heartfelt speech on Friday, July 8. "It is already happening. Just last week, it was reported that a 10-year-old girl was a rape victim - 10 years old - and she was forced to have to travel out of state to Indiana to seek to terminate the pregnancy and maybe save her life."

The 79-year-old politician brought up the heartbreaking story amid talks of signing an executive order to protect a person's right to choose.

"Imagine being that little girl," he continued. "Just imagine being that little girl. Ten years old!"