Donald Trump At War With Melania Over Son Barron Ultimatum: Ex-President Believes ‘It’s Time for his Son to … get Involved in his Public Life’
The marriage crisis engulfing Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania for using son Barron as a “political pawn” has the couple divided over the 17-year-old’s public life.
The one-time president — facing a historic four indictments— is at odds with his wife of 18 years after he dragged the pair's only child into the middle of his campaign.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Melania is “seething with fury” after The Donald, 77, posted a photo of the rarely-seen high schooler on social media in an attempt to belittle President Joe Biden.
But Donald, according to sources, “believes it’s time for his son to accept his legacy and get involved in his public life, like his older siblings.”
Trump has always staunchly had the support of his four other children: Donald Trump Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, Eric Trump, 39, and Tiffany Trump, 29.
“He has always believed, despite Melania’s wishes, that Barron would walk in the same footsteps as Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany,” a family insider told RadarOnline.com.
“But Melania has again made it very clear that’s only going to happen over her dead body.”
- Chicago Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump and His Son — After Melania Accused Her Husband of Using Barron as Political Pawn
- 'She'll Walk': Melania Trump Threatening to Leave Donald in Florida After Bitter Battle Over Son Barron Being Dragged into Politics
- ‘Over Her Dead Body’: Melania Trump ‘Seething With Fury’ Over Donald Using 17-Year-Old Son Barron as a Political Pawn, Accuses Ex-President of Breaking His Promise
The source added it has set up a “war” between the couple, who have not been together seen since they posed for photos at Ivanka’s daughter Arabella’s birthday. The duo held a private dinner with the 11-year-old weeks before they missed out on her Bat Mitzvah in June 2023.
Sources said Melania, who has avoided the campaign trail this time around, has no intention of assisting Donald to win back the White House. She has also been absent from his various criminal proceedings.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources close to the situation revealed Melania had privately threatened to move from Mar-a-Lago to New York — which would leave her husband all alone in Florida.
“That would be devastating to Donald,” a source dished. “With all the negative press swirling around him, the last thing he needs for his public image is another broken marriage.”
Before the blowup over Barron, The New York Times reported the former first lady had been keeping her inner circle extremely tight.
Melania speaks to her stylist, and her hairdressers, according to the sources. The insider said she would “sometimes” meet Donald for dinner.
For his part, Donald has remained pretty mum on his wife's lack of public support.
"It's always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, 'By the way, tomorrow sometime I'm going to be indicted,'" the 2024 hopeful said during a July 28 episode of The John Fredericks Show. "And she says, 'For what?' And I say, 'I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea.'"