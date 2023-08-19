Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori is Related to 'Melbourne's Al Capone' as Her Family's Criminal History Comes to Light

kanye bianca hygeine issuepp
Source: mega

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's wedding took place at an undisclosed location.

By:

Aug. 19 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Controversial rapper and business mogul Kanye West tied the knot with Melbourne architect Bianca Censori at a secret wedding ceremony, and now new details are surfacing regarding the new Mrs. West.

Censori comes from a family with a notorious past. Her own father was jailed for heroin dealing, and her uncle - dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone' - was sentenced to death in the 1980s, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
brianacensori
Source: mega

Bianca Censori's uncle is reportedly a notorious gangland killer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Heartless rapper's new father-in-law, Elia 'Leo' Censori, was convicted in 1982 for the possession of a prohibited import, specifically heroin. This resulted in a substantial prison sentence. Bianca's eldest brother, Edmondo, also has multiple convictions for violence, assaulting police, theft, and making threats in Victoria, Australia.

The outlet claims that these criminal records only scratch the surface of the family's troubled past.

Article continues below advertisement

Leo has faced legal troubles, particularly concerning firearm possession and fully jacketed ammunition. His involvement in illegal gambling was exposed in 1991 when his former wife, Faye Glascott, disclosed details to Herald Sun reporter John Silvester. She revealed that Leo was part of a cartel that controlled Melbourne's illicit gambling industry during the 1980s, with large sums of money, up to $60,000, casually adorning their coffee table.

"Leo can stack money better than a bank," she told the outlet.

Despite these revelations, Leo currently resides in Alphington with his current wife, Alexandra, and their daughters, including Bianca.

kanye west fires back donda gym teacher

It is unclear when Kanye began his relationship with Censori who began working as a designer for the singer’s brand Yeezy in November 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In her 1991 interview, Glascott described her former husband as a "heavy criminal figure."

"The police should organize a big raid and confiscate every single machine, every single one," she said at the time. "If they took all the machines there would be nothing for Leo to operate. You would wipe him out."

Leo served two years of his five-year sentence over the drug charges after an Australian Federal Police raid.

kanye briana
Source: mega

Bianca's eldest brother, Edmondo, also has multiple convictions for violence.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement

Bianca is also related to Eris Censori - her uncle and a notorious gangland killer once dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone.'

Eris was sentenced to death in Western Australia for murder, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

kanyewest
Source: mega

Kanye West's stink is a serious turnoff for his new wife Bianca Censori.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversial union between Kanye and Bianca took place at an undisclosed location, marked by a ceremony that excluded the usual fanfare associated with celebrity weddings.

The couple's decision to exchange vows unofficially further adds to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.

Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Censori is being dragged into the scandal over allegations of "fraud and malfeasance" in the rapper's 2020 Presidential campaign spending.

The body-luscious architectural designer was recently sent a legal letter from the disputed executive team of the Kanye 2020 Committee demanding that she preserve any evidence related to the failed campaign.

"We are directing you to preserve all evidence in your possession, custody, or control related, directly or indirectly, to any services you provided to the Committee or to any compensation received from the Committee," stated the July 22, 2023, legal letter.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.