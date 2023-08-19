Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori is Related to 'Melbourne's Al Capone' as Her Family's Criminal History Comes to Light

Controversial rapper and business mogul Kanye West tied the knot with Melbourne architect Bianca Censori at a secret wedding ceremony, and now new details are surfacing regarding the new Mrs. West.

Censori comes from a family with a notorious past. Her own father was jailed for heroin dealing, and her uncle - dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone' - was sentenced to death in the 1980s, RadarOnline.com has learned.