Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori is Related to 'Melbourne's Al Capone' as Her Family's Criminal History Comes to Light
Controversial rapper and business mogul Kanye West tied the knot with Melbourne architect Bianca Censori at a secret wedding ceremony, and now new details are surfacing regarding the new Mrs. West.
Censori comes from a family with a notorious past. Her own father was jailed for heroin dealing, and her uncle - dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone' - was sentenced to death in the 1980s, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, the Heartless rapper's new father-in-law, Elia 'Leo' Censori, was convicted in 1982 for the possession of a prohibited import, specifically heroin. This resulted in a substantial prison sentence. Bianca's eldest brother, Edmondo, also has multiple convictions for violence, assaulting police, theft, and making threats in Victoria, Australia.
The outlet claims that these criminal records only scratch the surface of the family's troubled past.
Leo has faced legal troubles, particularly concerning firearm possession and fully jacketed ammunition. His involvement in illegal gambling was exposed in 1991 when his former wife, Faye Glascott, disclosed details to Herald Sun reporter John Silvester. She revealed that Leo was part of a cartel that controlled Melbourne's illicit gambling industry during the 1980s, with large sums of money, up to $60,000, casually adorning their coffee table.
"Leo can stack money better than a bank," she told the outlet.
Despite these revelations, Leo currently resides in Alphington with his current wife, Alexandra, and their daughters, including Bianca.
In her 1991 interview, Glascott described her former husband as a "heavy criminal figure."
"The police should organize a big raid and confiscate every single machine, every single one," she said at the time. "If they took all the machines there would be nothing for Leo to operate. You would wipe him out."
Leo served two years of his five-year sentence over the drug charges after an Australian Federal Police raid.
Bianca is also related to Eris Censori - her uncle and a notorious gangland killer once dubbed 'Melbourne's Al Capone.'
Eris was sentenced to death in Western Australia for murder, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.
The controversial union between Kanye and Bianca took place at an undisclosed location, marked by a ceremony that excluded the usual fanfare associated with celebrity weddings.
The couple's decision to exchange vows unofficially further adds to the intrigue surrounding their relationship.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Censori is being dragged into the scandal over allegations of "fraud and malfeasance" in the rapper's 2020 Presidential campaign spending.
The body-luscious architectural designer was recently sent a legal letter from the disputed executive team of the Kanye 2020 Committee demanding that she preserve any evidence related to the failed campaign.
"We are directing you to preserve all evidence in your possession, custody, or control related, directly or indirectly, to any services you provided to the Committee or to any compensation received from the Committee," stated the July 22, 2023, legal letter.
