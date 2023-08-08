‘Serious Stench’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Turned Off by Ex-billionaire’s Hygiene, Sources Claim

Kanye West has been parading around in his trademark mask and heavy layers in the summer heat — but sources spilled it’s messing with his hygiene and the stink is a serious turnoff for his new wife Bianca Censori, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” said a source. “But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.”