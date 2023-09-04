Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Italian Boat Company After Couple's Lewd Behavior Caught on Camera
Kanye West and Bianca Censori were banned from an Italian boat company over the weekend after the couple were caught committing lewd behavior while on a vessel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Venezia Turismo Motoscafi banned West and Censori from using their services roughly one week after photos emerged that appeared to show the Donda rapper with his pants down while his wife sat with her head between his legs during an excursion in Venice.
According to the Venetian boat service, West and Censori are “no longer welcome” onboard their boats following the incident.
Venezia Turismo Motoscafi also revealed that a third person who was with the 46-year-old rapper and his 28-year-old supposed wife on the boat had obstructed the captain’s view during the incident.
“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities,” the boat service told Daily Mail on Sunday. “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”
“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain's view to the stern in any case,” they continued.
“Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats.”
The third person who allegedly obstructed the captain’s view has since been identified as a “chaperone” who was with West and Censori during their recent Italian vacation.
Meanwhile, social media users called on the Italian authorities to charge West and Censori with public indecency for what apparently transpired on the boat in Venice last weekend.
“How are these two not arrested for lewd behavior?” one user wrote. “Public indecency! Keep it for the privacy of your own home.”
“Italian authorities need to arrest them for indecency doing that lewd and disgusting behavior in public,” added another social media user. “There are clearly crowds, kids probably saw.”
West and Censori also came under fire after pictures emerged that showed the 28-year-old architectural designer dressed down in risqué outfits while frolicking around Italy.
"It's surprising she hasn't been arrested,” one critic said after Censori was pictured wearing a see-through top and bottom. “Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!"
"I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country,” added another critic. “They don't need this pair polluting it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim Kardashian is also “worried” about her ex-husband's recent behavior with Censori.
According to sources close to the 42-year-old Kardashian, she is “mortified” and “concerned” about the photos of West and Censori that keep emerging.
“Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca – like how will she explain it all to the kids?” one insider said. “She's embarrassed and worried for him – he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right.”