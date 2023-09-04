Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Italian Boat Company After Couple's Lewd Behavior Caught on Camera

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were banned from an Italian boat company over the weekend after the couple were caught committing lewd behavior while on a vessel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi banned West and Censori from using their services roughly one week after photos emerged that appeared to show the Donda rapper with his pants down while his wife sat with her head between his legs during an excursion in Venice.