Kim Kardashian 'Worried' About Kanye West's Behavior With Wife Bianca: 'Something Clearly Isn't Right'

Source: MEGA

Kanye secretly married Bianca in January, months after finalizing his divorce with Kim.

Aug. 30 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian doesn't like what she sees regarding her ex-husband Kanye West's recent behavior with his "wife" Bianca — especially their near-naked photos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Gold Digger rapper, 46, and the new Mrs. West, 28, have been frolicking all over Italy, with Bianca wearing next to nothing.

As for Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye — he was spotted walking barefoot with a bottle of champagne and exposed his butt on a boat. Sources claim the paparazzi photos of his trip have been too much for 42-year-old Kardashian who is said to be mortified and concerned about the scandalous snaps. However, another source disputes the claims.

Source: MEGA

The locals are said to be furious over Kanye and Bianca's behavior, demanding she be fined for her scandalous outfits.

“Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?

"She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," an insider told The Sun.

Source: MEGA

Kim is said to be "embarrassed' and "worried" about her ex-husband's recent behavior.

According to the source, it's hard for Kardashian because it reminds Kim of her old life.

"It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it.

"It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.

"She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it," the insider shared.

On the flip side, another source claimed Kardashian is unbothered by her ex's personal business, adding that Kim's sending Kanye and Bianca her best on their vacation.

Source: MEGA

Per divorce documents, Kanye's on the hook for $200k per month in child support.

Bianca's risqué outfits have been catching the attention of the locals in all the wrong ways. It's reported that many have launched complaints and demanded she be fined for "public indecency offenses."

"It's surprising she hasn't been arrested. Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!'" one critic shared. "I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it," added another.

Ye secretly married Bianca during a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in January — just months after finalizing his divorce from Kardashian. The rapper and The Kardashians star settled their lengthy divorce in November 2022 after she pulled the plug on their union in February 2021 following almost 7 years of marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: MEGA

The two share four children and were married for almost 7 years.

Ye and Kardashian share four children — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The divorce documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that Ye must pay his ex-wife a whopping $200k per month in child support. Under the agreement terms, the $200k would be wired into Kim's account every first of the month.

In addition to the lump monthly sum, he's also on the hook for their kids' education, including the tuition and half of school expenses. Ye's also responsible for 50% of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's security expenses.

