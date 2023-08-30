Kim Kardashian 'Worried' About Kanye West's Behavior With Wife Bianca: 'Something Clearly Isn't Right'

Kanye secretly married Bianca in January, months after finalizing his divorce with Kim.

The Gold Digger rapper, 46, and the new Mrs. West, 28, have been frolicking all over Italy, with Bianca wearing next to nothing.

Kim Kardashian doesn't like what she sees regarding her ex-husband Kanye West 's recent behavior with his "wife" Bianca — especially their near-naked photos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As for Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye — he was spotted walking barefoot with a bottle of champagne and exposed his butt on a boat. Sources claim the paparazzi photos of his trip have been too much for 42-year-old Kardashian who is said to be mortified and concerned about the scandalous snaps. However, another source disputes the claims.

The locals are said to be furious over Kanye and Bianca's behavior, demanding she be fined for her scandalous outfits.

"She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right," an insider told The Sun .

“Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?

Kim is said to be "embarrassed' and "worried" about her ex-husband's recent behavior.

According to the source, it's hard for Kardashian because it reminds Kim of her old life.

"It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it.

"It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage.

"She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it," the insider shared.

On the flip side, another source claimed Kardashian is unbothered by her ex's personal business, adding that Kim's sending Kanye and Bianca her best on their vacation.