‘Significant Financial Losses’: Kanye West Rushes To Court Over Leaked Music On Twitter
Kanye West said he lost out on a substantial amount of money after a series of unreleased tracks were leaked online, has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court over alleged misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of contract.
The defendant is listed as “Does.”
In the suit, West’s lawyer wrote his client is the owner of copyrights in musical compositions that were leaked on Instagram and Twitter.
He said an account with the handle @daunreleasedgod_ has “repeatedly” leaked music by multiple artists unlawfully.
West said without his authorization the account had leaked several of his unreleased songs. In March, the rapper said the account posted a link to 4 unreleased songs.
The titles of the songs were Why they so mad, Wouldn’t Leave, I’ll Be Alright and Shay Can’t Look. Later in the month, he said they leaked footage of West in the studio with an artist.
In April, he said the account leaked 4 other songs titled We Did it Kid, Jail, Broken Road, and Mr. Miyagi. The account proceeded to leak another 4 tracks during the month.
West said in May the account leaked a song featuring Rihanna and Pusha T. The rapper said the account has continued to leak additional songs, an unauthorized video from his private listening party in Las Vegas, and his full mini documentary.
In the lawsuit, West said his songs were also leaked by a Twitter account named DaUnreleasedGod. The tracks were leaked from June to August.
West said he has “suffered significant financial losses and damages as a direct result of the Defendants’ actions. In addition, the Defendant’s actions amount to the theft of a trade secret. Ye’s musical composition, with its distinctive arrangement and unique elements, constitutes a trade secret due to its economic value, secrecy, and the efforts taken to safeguard it.”
West said he took all reasonable precautions to ensure his music would not be leaked. He said the Defendants “wrongfully took, without permission or authority from Ye.”
The ex-billionaire has demanded a permanent injunction from the accounts leaking his music. In addition, he wants his legal bills covered.