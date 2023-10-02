'She's in Denial': Cardi B Savagely Mocked Over Bizarre Reaction to Kanye West's Illuminati Allegations
Cardi B fans believe Kanye West's leaked Illuminati comments went over the Bongo rapper's head, with many mocking her after she reacted to the leaked footage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West, 46, slammed Cardi's talent in a leaked segment from an unreleased documentary that went viral over the weekend, in which he also praised her archnemesis, Nicki Minaj.
“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” he said in the unhinged clip. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as as ignorant as possible. She’s literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f------ blessing.”
Cardi B responded by posting an interview between West and Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, in which he spoke about their collaboration with Lil Durk.
"My cousins were saying 'come by here' yesterday but I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean. Like I always believed in her, since she was on the show, period," the Donda rapper said.
Cardi B seemingly didn't care about his Illuminati diss — or she didn't get it, posting West's glowing review of her talent and adding a red heart emoji.
Fans weren't satisfied with her response, labeling her reaction as a lame clapback.
"This means nothing he still said u a plant you think you ate," one person commented under Cardi B's post. "Oh she’s in denial," hissed another.
"This proves nothing sweetie… you’re still a fraud," shared a third. "What’s more believable? A behind the doors conversation or an interview with ur friend who just coerced him to do a collab with u?" asked a fourth.
"NOW THATS HOW U RESPOND!" reacted someone else.
Cardi B appears to have deleted her post following all the negative backlash.
West has been making news for various reasons, including frolicking around Italy with his half-naked wife, Bianca Censori. Many expressed concern over her well-being, including Kathy Griffin.
"I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through," the 62-year-old comedian said last month.
"So I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her," she continued. "I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous, and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."