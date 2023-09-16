Your tip
Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Goes After Cardi B's Husband Offset, 'You Gonna Be Planning Your Funeral'

Source: mega
Sep. 16 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

A video clip is making the rounds on social media of a heated exchange between Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, the husband of rap star Nicki Minaj, and Offset, the husband of Cardi B, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The video, which has garnered much attention, showcases Petty and his entourage positioned outside what they strongly imply to be Offset's hotel.

Petty can be seen and heard saying, "Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p***y!"

"We out here to talk, right? Let's talk, but you know we ain't talking, though. P***y a** n****, I don't know who y'all think y'all playing with."

The reason behind the altercation remains unclear, but Petty claimed that Offset DM'ed him first at one point in the video. "Come on man n**** DM cuckoo."

The response to the video has been swift, with social media buzzing with discussions and debates surrounding the incident.

People are questioning the motives behind this confrontation and the underlying tensions between these two high-profile couples.

Cardi and Nicki have been beefing for five years, and the last time the two ladies were in the same building together, it led to a physical altercation.

Offset called Petty and his friends 'broke.'

Nicki brought her husband and his friends with her to the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Media Take Out, before the event, an associate of Petty reportedly reached out to Cardi’s husband to check and see if he had any issues with Minaj or her husband.

Early Saturday, September 16, Offset posted a video on his Instagram Story where he called Petty and his friends "broke."

In his post, he said, "I am getting off the jet. What these n****s talking about?" He continued laughing, "These n****s broke. We hopping off jets, b***h. These n****s standing outside."

Petty and Minaj first dated back when she was in high school before she got with Safaree. After that, Nicki had a high-profile relationship with Meek Mill. In 2019, she reunited with Petty who's now her husband and the father of her child.

Offset has been reportedly involved with Cardi B ever since she signed with Atlantic in 2017. Previously, the WAP rapper had a boyfriend in prison named Tommy whom she broke up on Love & Hip Hop. After that, Cardi B began her rise in music.

