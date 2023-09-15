‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Yung Joc’s Ex Sues Over Child Support, Claims His Income Has Increased
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Yung Joc has been dragged to court by his ex and mother of 2 of his children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Joc [real name: Jasiel Robinson] was sued by his ex Carla Daniels in Georgia.
Carla and Joc share two fraternal twins named Camora and Cadence, who were born in 2013. In her filing, she said there has been no modification of child support since the 2014 court order.
In her petition, Carla claimed, “There has been a substantial increase in [Joc’s] gross income from all sources, as well as a substantial change in the financial needs of the parties’ minor children.”
She argued Joc’s child support obligations should be increased based on his gross income from all sources. In addition, she asked that he pay an increased share of all medical, dental and other related expenses.
The suit asked that Joc also be ordered to cover her legal bills.
Joc denied all allegations in the lawsuit. He asked that her request for an increase in child support be denied. A hearing has been set for November. According to reports, Joc has a total of 8 kids including the twins.
Back in 2020, Joc was recorded driving an Uber-like service. A video of him went viral with many believing he was on hard times.
Joc told TMZ the he had started the job as a hobby. He denied claims he was suffering financially. He said he had income from Love and Hip Hop and his radio show.
He said the driving job was him attempting to set an example for kids.
The rapper said he worked with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta and the job helped give a good example for the kids.
“You have to show them what humility is and you’re not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living,” he said. “I think that’s why a lot of kids — and even adults — go astray. Because they’re too ashamed, they’re too prideful to do something.”