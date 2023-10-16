Kanye West’s Ex-Biz Partner The Gap Denies Wrongdoing After Yeezy Employee Claims She Worked 21-Hour Days

Kanye West’s former business partner, The Gap, has asked a court to dismiss them from a bombshell lawsuit filed by an ex-Yeezy employee. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the clothing retailer has denied all allegations in the case brought by a woman named Maya Stewart.

West and The Gap partnered in 2020 to sell his Yeezy brand of clothes. The clothing company severed the deal after the ex-billionaire made a series of antisemitic remarks. In her lawsuit, Stewart said she was hired by Yeezy and Gap as an Accessories Developer in 2021. She said she started complaining about issues with the working conditions in the Spring of 2021. Stewart said she complained to the head of Yeezy Gap and other execs about the failure to pay wages timely, overtime, business expenses, and meal and rest break violations.

In the lawsuit, Stewart said after she complained her pay was reduced from $60 per hour to $50 per hour. She believed it was done in retaliation. Stewart said she then asked for her unpaid overtime wages. In response, she claimed they failed to pay her for a June 2021 invoice and then “further failed to pay” her any overtime compensation.

The employee said she worked between 50-80 hours per week. During her last week of work, Stewart claimed she worked 21 hours per day.

The Yeezy employee said she was then wrongfully terminated from her role. Stewart’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged humiliation shame, despair, embarrassment, depression, mental pain and anguish she suffered due to the defendant’s actions.

In a newly filed response, a lawyer for The Gap argued the company had done nothing wrong. It said that Stewart’s claims were barred because she “failed to use ordinary care and diligence in the performance of her duties, failed to comply substantially with the reasonable directions of Gap Defendants, and failed to exercise a reasonable degree of skill in performing her job duties.”

Further, The Gap said it was not Stewart’s employer and cannot be held liable for any alleged wrongful acts of Yeezy. The company asked that it be allowed to go after Yeezy for any money owed to Stewart. Yeezy has yet to respond.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, The Gap sued West for $2 million in a separate lawsuit.