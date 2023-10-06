Kanye West Files for 'YEWS' Trademark for Clothing, Restaurants and More After Antisemitic Controversy: Report
It appears Kanye West is ready to take his global brand in a new direction. The rapper may have filed court docs to secure trademark rights to the phrase "YEWS," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The filing submitted earlier this month was linked to an LLC called Ox Paha Inc, which does not have any known ties to the Yeezy fashion designer. However, signs pointed to it being Ye due to an address listed that which matched that of his office on Melrose Ave.
Whoever did turn in the docs wants to use the phrase on a number of business ventures ranging from financial services to real estate, clothing, music and audio, entertainment content, beauty products, restaurants, and more, TMZ reported on Friday.
Ye has not commented on the possible use of the phrase "YEWS" but many social media users are theorizing it could be referencing "Jews" and the controversy surrounding the star.
"It's a spin on 'News' guys, don't worry," one fan wrote in a Reddit thread. "Who tf knows what that s--- means but we're on a ride again, it's gonna get real wild, bro always doing the most outlandish s---," a second commented.
A third wrote, "And y'all thought he wasn't gonna double down."
Last year, West was dropped by Adidas after he made antisemitic comments. Forbes reported that his net worth dropped to $400 million when the rapper lost the lucrative partnership, effectively costing him his billionaire status.
Ye is expected to drop an album in the near future and many speculate he will address his controversy-filled past year.
West also faced a number of legal battles while coming under fire, with RadarOnline.com exclusively reporting on his most recent from an ex-employee who claimed he was fired after complaining about dangerous working conditions at the music icon's $55 million mansion.
- Kanye West's Yeezy Products To Be Sold By Adidas Under NEW Branding After Cutting Ties With Rapper Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
- Kanye West 'Cutting Costs' and Hiring Interns From Craigslist for Yeezy Revival
- Honeymoon Over? Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Look Tense as Legal Battles Stack up for Embattled Rapper
On Friday, news broke that West officially married wife Bianca Censori last December, just one month after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized.
The couple tied the knot in Palo Alto, California.
An insider told Daily Mail, "They are besotted with each other."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera," said the insider. "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them."
However, other sources claimed West has a list of rules that he expects Censori to follow, allegedly including telling her what to eat and wear.