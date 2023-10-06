Kanye West Files for 'YEWS' Trademark for Clothing, Restaurants and More After Antisemitic Controversy: Report

Whoever did turn in the docs wants to use the phrase on a number of business ventures ranging from financial services to real estate, clothing, music and audio, entertainment content, beauty products, restaurants, and more, TMZ reported on Friday.

Ye has not commented on the possible use of the phrase "YEWS" but many social media users are theorizing it could be referencing "Jews" and the controversy surrounding the star.

"It's a spin on 'News' guys, don't worry," one fan wrote in a Reddit thread. "Who tf knows what that s--- means but we're on a ride again, it's gonna get real wild, bro always doing the most outlandish s---," a second commented.

A third wrote, "And y'all thought he wasn't gonna double down."