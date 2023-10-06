Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye West's Rules for 'Wife': Tells Bianca Censori to 'Never Speak,' Controls What She Wears and 'Requires' Her to Workout

kanye west rules for bianca censori revealed obeys pp
Source: APEX / MEGA

Kanye West reportedly has a list of rules for his "wife" Bianca Censori to abide by.

By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kanye West has a bizarre list of demands for what his "wife" Bianca Censori should wear and eat "because he has convinced her that they are royal," a source close to the rapper claimed about their relationship dynamic.

Sources said the Yeezy fashion designer instructed Censori to "never speak" and model the designs he wanted her to. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west rules for bianca censori revealed obeys
Source: APEX / MEGA

"He has convinced her that they are royal," according to an insider.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him," those in her inner circle alleged to Daily Mail after Censori and West paraded around Germany and Italy together.

It's claimed the architectural designer has been distancing herself from pals as her romance with the Eazy rapper heats up. Although a few of her friends were finally able to reach her, she wasn't interested in talking and brushed off any concerns.

"She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f--- off' when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west rules for bianca censori revealed obeys
Source: MEGA

West allegedly tells Censori what to eat and wear.

Censori was described as a "social butterfly who was friends with everyone," but she is now a shell of her former self after sources said Ye put up "blockades" around her.

"Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut."

That source continued, "Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim [Kardashian] — almost like Kim 2.0. The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect."

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west rules for bianca censori revealed obeys
Source: MEGA

The rapper has not yet commented on the claims.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. It was finalized in November 2022.

Amid concerns for his new flame, comedian Kathy Griffin also recently voiced her fears for Censori.

"So, I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her," Griffin shared in a TikTok video. "I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous, and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west rules for bianca censori revealed obeys
Source: APEX / MEGA

"This isn't who she is," one pal said.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for West for comment.

The explosive report emerged one day after Ye went viral for a now-deleted video in which he abruptly stopped a pedicure due to a nail technician cutting too close.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

"It's my toes!" he reminded her before wrapping up his appointment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.