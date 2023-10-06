Kanye West's Rules for 'Wife': Tells Bianca Censori to 'Never Speak,' Controls What She Wears and 'Requires' Her to Workout

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him," those in her inner circle alleged to Daily Mail after Censori and West paraded around Germany and Italy together.

It's claimed the architectural designer has been distancing herself from pals as her romance with the Eazy rapper heats up. Although a few of her friends were finally able to reach her, she wasn't interested in talking and brushed off any concerns.

"She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f--- off' when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."