Kanye West's Rules for 'Wife': Tells Bianca Censori to 'Never Speak,' Controls What She Wears and 'Requires' Her to Workout
Kanye West has a bizarre list of demands for what his "wife" Bianca Censori should wear and eat "because he has convinced her that they are royal," a source close to the rapper claimed about their relationship dynamic.
Sources said the Yeezy fashion designer instructed Censori to "never speak" and model the designs he wanted her to. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him," those in her inner circle alleged to Daily Mail after Censori and West paraded around Germany and Italy together.
It's claimed the architectural designer has been distancing herself from pals as her romance with the Eazy rapper heats up. Although a few of her friends were finally able to reach her, she wasn't interested in talking and brushed off any concerns.
"She's shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f--- off' when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."
Censori was described as a "social butterfly who was friends with everyone," but she is now a shell of her former self after sources said Ye put up "blockades" around her.
"Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut."
That source continued, "Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim [Kardashian] — almost like Kim 2.0. The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect."
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. It was finalized in November 2022.
Amid concerns for his new flame, comedian Kathy Griffin also recently voiced her fears for Censori.
"So, I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her," Griffin shared in a TikTok video. "I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous, and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for West for comment.
The explosive report emerged one day after Ye went viral for a now-deleted video in which he abruptly stopped a pedicure due to a nail technician cutting too close.
"It's my toes!" he reminded her before wrapping up his appointment.