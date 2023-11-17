LEAKED: Kanye West Raps About Hooking Up With a 'Jewish B----' in New Song
Kanye West reportedly rapped about having sex with a "Jewish b----" in a leaked snippet of a new song, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The clip of West's song was shared by a content creator in the Middle East, where the Chicago rapper is said to be recording his new Ty Dolla $ign album.
On Instagram, the creator posted a recording from his campground hotel in Alula, Saudi Arabia, where West's booming music can be heard in the background of the clip. The creator zoomed in on a lavish giant tent, presumably rented by West, as he expresses frustration with the loud music keeping hotel guests up.
In one video shared on the creator's story, West was heard rapping in one song, "I just f----- a Jewish b----," followed by a line that suggested, "How can I be antisemitic?"
From the faint snippet, it appeared West insinuated that sleeping with a Jewish woman absolved him of past antisemitic remarks.
The creator additionally shared photos of West hanging out in the desert and of his presumed camp in the daytime in other stories.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The Heartless rapper apparently didn't learn from his past mistakes. After years of success with his Yeezy collaboration with Adidas, the brand cut ties with West over antisemitic comments.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West's behavior came to a breaking point for the brand in 2022, but Adidas employees later came forward and claimed they dealt with antisemitic behavior from the rapper for years, starting with the brand's very first meeting with one another in 2013.
One allegation claimed that West "advised a Jewish Adidas manager to kiss a picture of Hitler every day."
Other employees recalled West proudly praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler as a "master marketer" who he "admired" for his "command of propaganda."
Hitler's "command of propaganda" allowed for the genocide of millions of European Jews during the Holocaust.