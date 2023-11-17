Your tip
Chrisean Rock 'Fled' Scene After Alleged Backstage Assault of Singer James Wright Chanel: Police Report

Chrisean Rock "fled" the scene after allegedly assaulting James Wright Chanel on November 10.

Nov. 17 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Chrisean Rock "fled" the scene after allegedly striking singer James Wright Chanel during a backstage dispute that turned violent at Tamar Braxton's concert, according to a police report.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told RadarOnline.com that officers responded to a radio call of an assault at the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard around 11:22 PM on November 10 stemming from the incident.

Officers responded to a radio call of an assault at 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard.

The alleged victim said he was assaulted and a battery report was completed. It was unknown if any injuries were sustained.

Rock is accused of attacking the singer after a disagreement between the two at the sold-out show during Braxton's Love And War 10th Anniversary Tour.

According to a member of Braxton's team, Le Troy Davis, Rock got into some sort of argument with Wright Chanel about not performing and threw hands as a result, leaving him bloodied with a chipped tooth.

"I just want to let yall know that that girl Chrisean yall keep hyping up assaulted James Wright Chanel at Tamar's concert tonight. James is in the hospital," Davis wrote in a now-deleted post. "She is trash and that's why her life is the way that it is."

Rock later took to Instagram Live to break her silence. "I been brought up before and I know how it goes a certain way … false narratives," she said. "I think it's just a clout chasing thing … honestly, I need to start protecting my name."

Rock is accused of attacking the singer after a disagreement between the two at the sold-out show during Braxton's Love And War 10th Anniversary Tour.

Braxton also issued a statement about the incident and revealed she was devastated to see violence break out at her show, explaining that Rock was not scheduled to perform and was only invited to attend her concert to make an appearance. "Chrisean is someone I look at like, from afar, a younger sister," she said. "She was somebody I wanted to meet, to possibly take under my wing."

"[Wright Chanel] got assaulted at my show and it was by Chrisean," the singer stated. "But there was a lot of events that I believe were misconstrued."

"I'm sorry James, you are an amazing person, it should have never happened," Braxton continued. "I'm also sorry Chrisean that in your life you feel like everybody is out to get you, that must be a horrible feeling."

The incident happened months after the Zeus star welcomed her first child shared with rapper ex Blueface.

