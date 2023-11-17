Chrisean Rock 'Fled' Scene After Alleged Backstage Assault of Singer James Wright Chanel: Police Report

According to a member of Braxton's team, Le Troy Davis, Rock got into some sort of argument with Wright Chanel about not performing and threw hands as a result, leaving him bloodied with a chipped tooth.

"I just want to let yall know that that girl Chrisean yall keep hyping up assaulted James Wright Chanel at Tamar's concert tonight. James is in the hospital," Davis wrote in a now-deleted post. "She is trash and that's why her life is the way that it is."

Rock later took to Instagram Live to break her silence. "I been brought up before and I know how it goes a certain way … false narratives," she said. "I think it's just a clout chasing thing … honestly, I need to start protecting my name."