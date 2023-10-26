Blueface Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Strip Club Shooting Days After Being Ordered to Pay $13 Million
Rapper Blueface is being dragged back to court only days after being ordered to pay an 8-figure judgment over a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Jarvis Heard has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, the now-closed Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club, and a man whom Blueface and his team allegedly shot at.
Back on October 8, 2022, Blueface and his friends showed up at the Vegas club.
A man named Kentabius Traylor approached the rapper and made a joke about Blueface talking to “some females in a cheap vehicle.”
The joke did not sit well with Blueface’s friends who allegedly assaulted the man. Traylor attempted to leave in his car.
However, Traylor said he had shots fired at him as he drove off. Traylor's car had bullet marks on the side and he had “bullet graze wounds” on his left hand.
A month later, Blueface was arrested on multiple charges including a felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm.
Earlier this month, the rapper reached a plea deal where he avoided jail time. He agreed to plead guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure, according to TMZ.
The court ordered him to serve 3 years’ probation. If he violates the terms of his deal, Blueface could be thrown in jail for 2-5 years.
The strip club owner sued Blueface claiming the shooting ruined his business. Earlier this month, Blueface was ordered to pay $13 million to the owner of the strip club.
Now, Heard has filed a lawsuit demanding damages. He claimed to have been at the strip club on the night in question.
He said he watched Blueface and his crew get into the altercation with Traylor. He said during the drama, Blueface or a member of his entourage fired a firearm at him.
Heard said Traylor fled the scene in a 2022 Nissan Titan. He said Blueface’s group was standing outside the club on the sidewalk when the car driven by Traylor stopped on the street in front of the club near the rapper.
The suit said Blueface removed a firearm and fired several shots, injuring a bystander.
Heard said Traylor crashed into his car while trying to escape. He said his vehicle was a “total loss.” The suit said the Las Vegas Metro Police noted the incident as a hit-and-run.
He said his car is still in the auto shop to this time.
Heard has sued seeking unspecified damages his alleged severe emotional distress.