Putin General Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances After Criticizing Russian Leader's 'Third-rate' Air Force: Report

Source: MEGA; Baza/Telegram

A Russian general and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances this week after he criticized Vladimir Putin’s “third rate” air force.

By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A Russian general and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances this week after the general criticized Vladimir Putin's "third rate" air force, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, 68, and his wife, Tatiana, 72, were reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday inside the bed of their Adzhievsky, Stavropol home.

Source: Baza/Telegram

Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, 68, and his wife, Tatiana, 72, were reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, both Sviridov and his wife were dead for approximately one week before their deceased bodies were discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

The outlet also reported that “no signs of violence” were observed at the scene and that “no harmful substances” were detected inside the couple’s home.

“Gas service workers have already taken measurements and no excess of the permissible concentration of harmful substances has been detected,” Baza wrote.

“What caused the death of Vladimir and Tatiana Sviridov is still unknown,” the Russian Telegram channel added.

Source: Baza/Telegram

“It seems to me that this was an absurd death,” one friend to the deceased noted.

Major General Vladimir Popov, an old military acquaintance of Sviridov, confirmed that the 68-year-old Russian general passed away this month under mysterious and sudden circumstances.

“When I found out about his death, my heart was heavy,” Popov said. “It’s a shame that people of such a rank, who are worthy of attention and respect, go out in this way.”

“It seems to me that this was an absurd death,” he noted.

Additional sources suggested that Sviridov and his wife passed away in their sleep from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Source: MEGA

Sviridov’s death this month marked the latest of Putin’s allies to pass away under sudden and mysterious circumstances.

The Investigative Committee of Russia reportedly launched an investigation into the looking into the “absurd” deaths.

Also surprising are reports that Sviridov’s sudden death came years after he was removed from his post for criticizing Putin and Russia’s air force.

Sviridov complained about the nation’s air force during a 2007 magazine interview.

“A pilot must have about 100 hours of flight time per year for full combat readiness. However, this is not yet the case,” he grumbled at the time. “The average flight time in the army is currently 25-30 hours.”

Source: MEGA

More than 40 Russian oligarchs, scientists, and generals have passed away mysteriously in the nearly 21 months since Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We are forced to appoint not fully trained officers because there are no better ones,” Sviridov said during another interview. “For the same reason we are sending to military academies third-rate pilots. This did not happen in the past.”

More than 40 Russian oligarchs, scientists, and generals have passed away mysteriously in the nearly 21 months since Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Perhaps the most infamous of Putin’s allies to suddenly die under sudden circumstances was the late Wagner mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin died in August after his private jet crashed in a field outside of Moscow while en route to St. Petersburg.

