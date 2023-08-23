Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed? Wagner Mercenary Boss Suspected DEAD After His Private Jet Crashes North of Moscow

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was reported possibly dead after a private jet he was flying on crashed in Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come two months after the 62-year-old mercenary chief launched a failed coup against Vladimir Putin on June 24, the Russian Civil Aviation Authority reported that Prigozhin was one of ten people named on the passenger list of a jet that crashed outside Moscow on Wednesday.