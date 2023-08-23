Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed? Wagner Mercenary Boss Suspected DEAD After His Private Jet Crashes North of Moscow
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was reported possibly dead after a private jet he was flying on crashed in Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come two months after the 62-year-old mercenary chief launched a failed coup against Vladimir Putin on June 24, the Russian Civil Aviation Authority reported that Prigozhin was one of ten people named on the passenger list of a jet that crashed outside Moscow on Wednesday.
According to Sky News, Prigozhin was one of seven passengers and three crew members pronounced dead after the Embraer aircraft crashed in the Tver region of Russia.
The jet was reportedly en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow when it went down.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Prigozhin was exiled from Russia and accepted amnesty in Belarus after his Wagner mercenaries marched on Moscow in June.
The Wagner chief was suspected dead until he appeared in Belarus in July, releasing a video confirming that he was still alive despite the suspected hit placed on his head by Putin as a result of the botched coup.
“You have done a lot for Russia,” he said in a video posted to Telegram on July 20. “What is happening at the front now is a disgrace in which we do not need to take part. We must wait for the moment when we can show our worth to the maximum.”
“That’s why it was decided that we will be here in Belarus for some time,” Prigozhin continued in his first video since fleeing Russia one month earlier. “During this time, we will make the Belarusian army the second army in the world.”
Prigozhin released another video this week in which he appeared to be in Africa.
In that video, the Wagner chief proclaimed that he was committed to “making Russia even greater on all continents” and “Africa even more free.”
- Mounting Death Toll: Putin Ally and Belarusian Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47-years-old
- At Least 39 Russian Oligarchs, Scientists & Generals Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances After Criticizing Putin's War In Ukraine
- Russian Oil Tycoon & Suspected KGB Spy Latest Putin Crony To Be Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances
“We are hiring real strongmen and continuing to fulfill the tasks which were set and which we promised to handle,” he said in a short clip released on Monday. “We are giving ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other bandits hell.”
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Prigozhin was warned to be “very careful what he eats” and “where he goes” after his botched rebellion against Putin in June.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
British MP Tobias Ellwood warned that the Russian leader “would be plotting” to kill Prigozhin after he attempted to oust Putin from power.
“If I was him, I would be very careful what I ate and where I went,” Ellwood said days after the failed coup attempt. “Putin mops up any dissenting voices himself – he will be plotting.”
"Prigozhin would very much be a target for the Russian Secret police," Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a retired British army officer, added at the time. "And, he probably shouldn’t go near any balconies.”
“I wouldn't be surprised if they try and take him out,” the retired colonel added.