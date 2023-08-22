Back in the Fold: Wagner Warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin Appears in Africa Vowing to ‘Make Russia Greater on All Continents‘
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared in Africa this week and made a chilling vow to make Russia “greater on all continents” across the globe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come nearly two months after Prigozhin’s mercenaries launched a failed rebellion against Vladimir Putin in Moscow on June 24, the 62-year-old warlord appeared in Africa on Monday in a recruitment video.
According to Prigozhin’s video, the Wagner Group is currently “conducting reconnaissance” and “search activities” in Africa.
He also proclaimed that the mercenary group is “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free.”
“We are hiring real strongmen and continuing to fulfill the tasks which were set and which we promised to handle,” Prigozhin said in the clip.
“We are giving ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other bandits hell.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday’s video marked the third time Prigozhin has spoken out since he was exiled from Russia after Wagner’s botched coup against Putin in June.
The 62-year-old mercenary chief and his mercenary group accepted amnesty in Belarus as part of a deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Putin’s behalf, and Prigozhin stepped out of hiding in July to announce that Wagner would operate out of Belarus for the foreseeable future.
“You have done a lot for Russia,” he said in a Telegram video date July 19. “What is happening at the front now is a disgrace in which we do not need to take part. We must wait for the moment when we can show our worth to the maximum.”
“That’s why it was decided that we will be here in Belarus for some time,” Prigozhin continued in the nearly six-minute clip. “During this time, we will make the Belarusian army the second army in the world.”
“We’re gathering our strength, and for a new path to Africa,” Putin’s exiled mercenary chief added. “And maybe we’ll return to Ukraine when we can be sure we won’t be forced to bring shame to ourselves and our experience.”
According to Metro, the Wagner Group was recently deployed to Mali to tackle terrorism.
Other Wagner fighters are reportedly stationed in the Central African Republic, while others were rumored to be involved in the coup that took place in Niger last month.
Although Prigozhin applauded the Niger coup, he denied having any involvement in yet another video posted to Telegram at the time.
“What happened in Niger is nothing other than the struggle of the people of Niger with their colonizers,” he proclaimed. “With colonizers who are trying to foist their rules of life on them and their conditions and keep them in the state that Africa was in hundreds of years ago.”
“Today this is effectively gaining their independence,” Prigozhin continued. “The rest will, without doubt, depend on the citizens of Niger and how effective governance will be, but the main thing is this: they have got rid of the colonizers.”