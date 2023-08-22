Back in the Fold: Wagner Warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin Appears in Africa Vowing to ‘Make Russia Greater on All Continents‘

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared in Africa this week and made a chilling vow to make Russia “greater on all continents” across the globe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come nearly two months after Prigozhin’s mercenaries launched a failed rebellion against Vladimir Putin in Moscow on June 24, the 62-year-old warlord appeared in Africa on Monday in a recruitment video.