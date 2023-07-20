Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stepped out of hiding this week for the first time since his exile to Belarus, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come nearly one month after Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief-turned-chief mutineer launched a violent coup against Moscow and the Russian leader on June 24, Prigozhin appeared in a nearly six-minute-long Telegram video on Wednesday from his new mercenary base in Belarus.