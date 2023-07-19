Putin Blowing Off South Africa Summit to Avoid Possible Arrest After Warrant Issued

Vladimir Putin confirmed he will not attend an economic summit in Johannesburg next month after the South African government faced a dilemma over whether or not to arrest the Russian president on an International Criminal Court warrant.

RadarOnline.com has learned it was a conclusion reached by "mutual agreement," according to a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa's office, which confirmed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would visit instead. The negotiation allows South Africa to avoid a mare's nest over whether or not to arrest the Russian leader.