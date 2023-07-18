NAMED: The Cronies in Vladimir Putin's Inner Circle 'Plotting’ to 'Topple' Him in Bid to End War in Ukraine
The names of the Russian cronies allegedly plotting to oust Vladimir Putin from power to end the ongoing war in Ukraine were named this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after it was reported that members of Putin’s own inner circle were planning to topple the Russian leader in an effort to end the conflict in Ukraine, sources this week revealed that the group calls itself "the Ozeros.”
According to the Sun, the Leningrad-based group was set up in 1996 and is comprised of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen and bankers.
Igor Girkin, a Russian military insider, also revealed that “the Ozeros” are planning to target the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Federal Security Service, and other major Kremlin departments in their efforts to topple Putin.
"The powers within the ruling mafia are currently being redistributed as, or close to, planned by the conspirators behind the coup,” Girkin explained this week.
"The 'Shoigu-Vorobiev-Sobyanin Tower' has lost some of its positions although not completely demolished, and part of its influence and resources 'flows' into a group of oligarchs,” he continued.
"This group, vitally interested in ending the war 'on any terms' – will not let us win in any case and will lead the president to realize the need to accept defeat and transfer supreme power to a successor nominated from this group.”
"In the coming months,” Girkin concluded, “we should expect new campaigns aimed at 'inoculation.’”
Meanwhile, three of the Russians plotting to topple Putin were revealed to be Vladimir Yakunin, Yuri Kovalchuk, and Andrei Fursenko.
Yakunin serves as the head of the state-run Russian Railways, while Kovalchuk reportedly runs the successful Bank Rossiya.
Fursenko is reportedly a Kremlin aide and works close to Putin in Moscow.
"The Ozeros is a small group of people united by common interests and, of course, loyal to our country, wanted to do all we could for everything to turn out all right,” Yakunin once said of the Leningrad-based group.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary chief who launched a botched coup against Putin and Moscow last month, is also reportedly being eyed as a frontrunner to take over should the Ozeros successfully oust the current Russian leader from power.