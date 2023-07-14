Putin's Inner Circle 'Wants to Oust' Russian Leader From Power to End Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin’s inner circle is reportedly plotting to oust the Russian leader from power to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the 17-month mark, sources familiar with Putin’s status indicated the 70-year-old leader is on shaky ground.
Last month’s coup attempt, which was launched by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, also reportedly called into question how much longer Putin has as Russia’s leader.
That is the revelation shared by a Russian military source named Igor Girkin this week. Girkin also claimed that “the power no longer really lies” with Putin nor his inner circle.
“The powers within the ruling mafia are currently being redistributed as, or close to, planned by the conspirators behind the coup,” Girkin said, according to Daily Star.
“The 'Shoigu-Vorobiev-Sobyanin Tower' has lost some of its positions – although not completely demolished – and part of its influence and resources 'flows' into a group of oligarchs,” he continued.
“This group, vitally interested in ending the war 'on any terms' – will not let us win in any case and will lead the President to realize the need to accept defeat and transfer supreme power to a successor nominated from this group.”
Still, it is unclear who would take over as Russia’s president should Putin’s inner circle successfully oust the leader from power.
Mikhail Rostovsky, a journalist and expert on Russian politics, suggested Prigozhin may be a frontrunner to take over for Putin – particularly because of the mercenary chief's almost successful efforts to take Moscow last month.
“If Wagner PMC is indispensable for the Russian state, then Prigozhin is indispensable for Wagner PMC,” Rostovsky said. “The heads of official Russian power and law enforcement agencies are easily changed with the help of a single presidential decree.”
“In the case of the structure created by Yevgeny Prigozhin, everything is quite different,” he continued. “Wagner is Prigozhin, and Prigozhin is Wagner, and out of conjunction with each other, they simply cannot exist – or, if they can, then with a sharply reduced efficiency.”
“Likewise, Wagner cannot exist without Russia and without the Russian state budget.”
Meanwhile, Putin seemingly has no plans to voluntarily step down from power.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin recently indicated that he is preparing to announce his 2024 re-election bid – a move that, should he win, would see Putin remain in power until 2030.