Vladimir Putin Preparing to Announce 2024 Re-election Bid, Will Seek Six More Years in Office: Report
Vladimir Putin is reportedly preparing to announce his 2024 re-election bid and will seek six more years as Russia’s president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come just days after Russia nearly deteriorated into civil war after Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a botched coup against Moscow on June 24, sources familiar with the Russian leader’s plans claimed Putin will announce his re-election bid in the coming weeks.
Putin’s alleged re-election plans – which would see him remain president until he is 77 years old, should he win the 2024 election – also come shortly after the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation called on the 70-year-old leader to run again next year.
“With a request to be nominated for a new term, the heads of the fund will turn to Putin, perhaps along with those who received effective assistance from the president,” a Russian news outlet reported this week, according to Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Putin ally and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko endorsed the Russian leader this week amid the news of Putin’s upcoming 2024 re-election announcement.
“Look, there's sociological research being done all over the place in Russia,” Lukashenko recently said. “There is 74 percent confidence in Putin.”
“Do you doubt if he goes to the polls that he will win?” the Belarusian leader continued. “Don't doubt it if he maintains that level of trust.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has seemingly started to campaign for the Russian presidential election that is scheduled for March 2024.
- Putin's Alleged Lover Alina Kabaeva Leaks Humiliating Photos of Exiled Mercenary Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Dressed in Bizarre Disguises
- Purged? Putin's 'General Armageddon' Suspected Dead After Vanishing for Two Weeks and Missing Wife's Birthday Party
- Putin's Police Raid Mansion of Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin — Find Weapons, Money and Photos of Wagner Leader's Decapitated Enemies
Putin appeared in Moscow on June 28 – just days after the failed coup against him – to meet with supporters. He was spotted taking pictures with the group and even drew a smiley face on a nearby electronic whiteboard.
He then traveled to Dagestan, one of Russia’s poorest regions, to meet with more supporters. Shortly after returning from Dagestan, Putin invited a young girl from the region to meet with him in Moscow after she failed to meet him during his initial visit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Still, many Kremlin critics have questioned whether Putin is a viable choice to remain Russia’s leader – not only because of his failing military operation in Ukraine but also because of an alleged cancer diagnosis the 70-year-old continues to battle.
“He has no more than two to three years to stay alive,” one Kremlin source said last year. “He has several serious illnesses, one of which is cancer.”