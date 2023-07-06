Putin's Police Raid Mansion of Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin — Find Weapons, Money and Photos of Wagner Leader's Decapitated Enemies
Moscow police raided the home of Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief and found a stockpile of weapons, tens of millions of dollars, and photos of the leader’s decapitated enemies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Yevgeny Prigozhin fled to Belarus last month following his failed coup against Putin, Moscow police reportedly raided the Wagner leader’s St. Petersburg home this week.
Images of the raid have since been shared online by the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia, and the photos create a series of startling revelations about the now-exiled mercenary leader.
A number of the photos showed stockpiles of weapons throughout Prigozhin’s mansion, including AK-47s and a sledgehammer etched with an inscription that read: “For use in important negotiations.”
Putin’s police also reportedly discovered nearly $100 million in cash, a stockpile of gold bars, passports from numerous different countries, and a taxidermized alligator.
Also shocking was the discovery that Putin’s former chef-turned-exiled mercenary chief was in possession of a board that contained photographs of his decapitated enemies.
Meanwhile, the Moscow police who raided Prigozhin’s St. Petersburg home also reportedly found a closetful of wigs and disguises that the Wagner leader seemingly used for different missions.
The various wigs and disguises reportedly covered several different looks and have since been leaked online.
Although Prigozhin was mocked for having multiple different wigs, one Telegram user defended the exiled warlord and argued that “such disguises” are “needed” when working as a mercenary in “neighboring countries.”
“The backbone of the Wagner PMC is made up of people from the GRU, and they are not stupid,” the Telegram channel Trinadtsatiy explained. “Such [disguises] are needed to work in neighboring countries, and in fact, they are operational information.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin got the Moscow police to raid Prigozhin’s mansion after the Wagner boss ordered his men to march on Moscow on June 24.
Prigozhin then abruptly ordered his men to turn around before he fled to Belarus under a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
In his first point of communication in eight days, Prigozhin defended his Moscow coup. He also indicated that he will continue to run Wagner despite concerns Putin has placed a target on his back.
“Our march of justice was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing society,' Prigozhin said in a short audio message posted to Telegram on Tuesday. “And I think that we succeeded in much of this. In the near future, I am sure that you will see our next victories at the front.”