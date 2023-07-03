Vanished: Vladimir Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Missing Eight Days After Botched Moscow Coup

Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has reportedly vanished eight days after launching a failed coup against the Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come after Prigozhin ordered his Wagner Private Military Company to march on Moscow on Saturday, June 24, Russian sources claimed the 62-year-old warlord has not been seen since arriving in Belarus on June 26.