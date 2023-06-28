Vladimir Putin's Exiled Wagner Group Chief Holed Up in Windowless Hotel to Avoid Being Assassinated

According to United States intelligence sources, Prigozhin specifically chose to hide out in a windowless Minsk hotel room to avoid “mysteriously falling out” of a window to his death – something Putin allegedly has a penchant for doing to those who stab him in the back.

“That would show what his mindset is,” Senator Mark Walker said this week regarding the reports that Prigozhin is holed up in a windowless Minsk hotel room, according to the Sun.