Vladimir Putin's Exiled Wagner Group Chief Holed Up in Windowless Hotel to Avoid Being Assassinated
Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is allegedly holed up in a windowless Belarus hotel room to avoid assassination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Prigozhin fled Russia after he and his Wagner Private Military Company launched a failed coup against Putin and Moscow on Saturday, the 62-year-old Wagner chief is reportedly hiding out in Minsk.
According to United States intelligence sources, Prigozhin specifically chose to hide out in a windowless Minsk hotel room to avoid “mysteriously falling out” of a window to his death – something Putin allegedly has a penchant for doing to those who stab him in the back.
“That would show what his mindset is,” Senator Mark Walker said this week regarding the reports that Prigozhin is holed up in a windowless Minsk hotel room, according to the Sun.
“There have been a number of Russian entity individuals who have run afoul of Putin over the last year and a half, who have mysteriously fallen out of fifth, sixth or seventh floor windows,” the senator, who serves as chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s mercenary chief took two Russian cities on Saturday before ordering his 25,000-strong Wagner force to march on Moscow.
Although fighting quickly erupted between the Russian military and Prigozhin’s mercenaries, and 15 Russian airmen were reported dead during the botched coup, Prigozhin ultimately agreed to stand down once Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intervened on Putin’s behalf.
Lukashenko offered Prigozhin amnesty in Minsk in exchange for calling the Moscow rebellion off, and the Wagner chief arrived in the Belarus capital on Monday morning.
- Wagner Group Boss Warned to 'Stay Away From Windows' Following Failed Military Coup
- Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Arrives in Belarus Three Days After Botched Moscow Rebellion
- 'Mortally Wounded' Vladimir Putin Could Launch Purges Like 'Never Seen Before' After Failed Moscow Coup, UK Officials Warn
Meanwhile, additional sources familiar with the failed coup and Putin’s treatment of traitors have warned Prigozhin to be “very careful of what he eats” and “where he goes” after crossing the Russian leader.
“If I was him, I would be very careful what I ate and where I went,” British MP Tobias Ellwood warned on Monday. “Putin mops up any dissenting voices himself – he will be plotting.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Prigozhin kept his life, but lost his Wagner Group,” added former CIA Director David Petraeus. “And he should be very careful around open windows in his new surroundings.”
Prigozhin himself released a statement on Monday night in which he claimed that Saturday’s rebellion was not “to overthrow Russia’s leadership.”
"We didn't march to overthrow Russia's leadership,” the Wagner chief said of the botched coup. “The aim of the march was to avoid destruction of Wagner and to hold to account the officials who through their unprofessional actions have committed a massive number of errors.”