Vladimir Putin Appears Cheerful in First Public Appearance Since Botched Moscow Coup, Draws Smiley Face and Takes Pics With Supporters
Vladimir Putin appeared surprisingly cheerful as he appeared in public for the first time since this past weekend’s failed coup against him, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 70-year-old embattled Russian leader made the rare public appearance in Moscow on Wednesday and even went so far as to take pictures with a mob of supporters.
“We are happy to see you!” one Russian woman said as Putin shook hands with a group.
“Please, I’m begging you, can I take a picture with you?” shouted another young Russian, according to a video of Putin’s visit.
Meanwhile, the Russian president was mocked online after he approached an electronic whiteboard and drew what appeared to be a smiley face before signing it off with an illegible and scribbled signature.
“Putin draws,” quipped Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. “Are there any professionals among my followers who are able to comment on it?”
“I know psychologists are able to make some conclusions from people's drawings,” Gerashchenko added. “Would be happy to post a good analysis!”
"It's Russian SpongeBob," another user said regarding the bizarre smiley face.
“I work as a Clinical Psychologist but I don’t think we can conclude much from this picture,” wrote yet another Telegram user. “I would want to compare his signature though given that he is rumored to use body doubles for public appearances.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was accused of utilizing body doubles on numerous occasions since his war against Ukraine started in February 2022.
The Russian leader’s surprise appearance in Moscow on Wednesday created newfound suspicions that Putin once again used a doppelganger – especially following Saturday’s squashed rebellion.
“It is getting impossible to believe that there is only one Putin,” a Russian diplomat said on Thursday after the footage of Putin in Moscow appeared online. “There are several – very good lookalikes, yet they behave somewhat differently.”
“For the first time since March 2020, the president did not keep his distance and even kissed the child,” one Russian outlet added, suggesting the man who visited Moscow on Wednesday was not actually Putin.
“At the same time, two weeks ago, all the guests who met with him continued to strictly observe quarantine,” the outlet said.
As this outlet reported, Putin was accused of fleeing Moscow for an underground bunker on Saturday as his now-exiled mercenary chief’s Wagner forces marched toward the Russian capital.
Putin then remained missing in action for more than 36 hours after the coup attempt and only broke cover on Monday to assure the Russian people that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed rebellion had been successfully deterred.