Vladimir Putin Purges Three More Generals, Fears 'Full-scale Top Brass Mutiny' Following Prigozhin's Failed Coup
Vladimir Putin reportedly purged three more Russian generals this weekend over fears of a “full-scale top brass mutiny” against him and his inner circle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come nearly one month after Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a failed coup against Moscow, Putin allegedly purged three generals who were plotting to oust the 70-year-old Russian despot from power.
According to Daily Star, that would make a total of 11 top generals Putin has purged since Prigozhin’s botched coup on June 24.
Also startling are predictions that Putin’s purges could potentially backfire and lead to an “inglorious end” to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
“Right now, the fate of the army is being decided, and afterward the fate of the country,” one Russian outlet reported after the three generals were allegedly purged on Sunday.
“If military officials manage to concentrate their power, trampling all the sprouts of initiative and professional honor in the troops, destroying the last heroes born, the inglorious end of the war is coming,” the outlet added.
Meanwhile, Putin’s own military has reportedly started to turn against the Russian leader.
A group of Russian paratroopers reportedly penned a letter to Putin and threatened to mutiny against the Russian tyrant if their commander – Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinskiy – vanished amid the ongoing purges.
“We, the paratroopers, warn that we will not tolerate such actions in relation to General Teplinskiy,” the soldiers wrote. “In the event of the slightest threat to his life and freedom, we will stand as a wall to protect the honor and dignity of our commander.
“We are very determined,” the paratroopers continued. “Up to the point that we will withdraw from our positions and go to the rescue of our commander. Paratroopers do not abandon their own kin.”
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Putin’s own inner circle also allegedly wants to oust the leader from power due to his obsession with taking Ukraine.
“The powers within the ruling mafia are currently being redistributed as, or close to, planned by the conspirators behind the coup,” one inside source said on Friday.
“This group, vitally interested in ending the war on any terms, will not let us win in any case and will lead the President to realize the need to accept defeat and transfer supreme power to a successor nominated from this group,” the source added.